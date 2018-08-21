The Clay People announces release date for first new album in 11 years





The Clay People, one of the staples of the ’90s coldwave scene, finally breaks the silence with the announcement of a new album; after a long gestation period, Demon Hero and Other Extraordinary Phantasmagoric Anomalies and Fables (or simply Demon Hero) will be released on September 28 via Overit Records. The first album of new studio material from the industrial/alt. metal band since 2007’s Waking the Dead, Demon Hero features 11 tracks that hearken back to The Clay People’s most revered past while forging a visceral and guttural path toward a darkly refined future. Among them are newly recorded versions of “Palegod” from the 1995 EP The Iron Icon, the “Strange Day” single from 1997’s Stone – Ten Stitches, and a cover of The Prodigy’s Firestarter. Lyrically, vocalist Daniel Neet drew upon themes of “the corrupting influence of modern politics, the silver tongue of the modern damagogue, the ills of groupthink, and the band’s experience with the music industry.”







Demon Hero was produced by drummer Dan Dinsmore and guitarist Brian McGarvey, with Neil Kernon providing the final mix; a Grammy Award winning producer, Kernon had previously worked with The Clay People, having recorded, co-produced, and mixed the band’s highly acclaimed 1998 self-titled album. Other contributing musicians on the record include Chris Wyse (Ace Frehley, The Cult, OWL), Walter Flakus (Stabbing Westward, and who had also contributed to Waking the Dead), and Wade Alin (Christ Analogue), whose programming was an integral component in the band’s sound on the 1998 release. In addition, The Clay People has also launched a Bandcamp page, where Demon Hero is now available for pre-order.

The Clay People

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube

Overit Records

Website



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)