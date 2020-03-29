



For those with an ear for the finer points of ’80s new wave comes the latest single from Baltimore synthpop and electronic act Snuttock. With “Stay,” the band adopts a lighter and more organic tone, while the music video directed by Ernie Mosteller of Fried Okra Entertainment following suit with a cleaner and less extravagent style that still retains the vaudevillian visuals of the band’s past videos. Starring actress and model Alisa Baksheeva, the video also features as instrumentalists Reggie Love on trumpet, guitarist Billy Gordon, and vocalist Michele Bowman alongside Snuttock vocalist/songwriter Bryan Lee. Of the song, Lee explains, “The song structure is a bit different as the verse is instrumental – a call-and-response between a synth and a guitar with a vocal chorus.”







ReGen editor Ilker Yücel has likened the song’s saccharine and sardonic style as being akin to the likes of The Psychedelic Furs and early Depeche Mode – “Imagine a cross between The Furs’ ‘Love My Way’ and Depeche Mode’s ‘But Not Tonight’.” The band has also stated that “Stay” will be released in a B-side Robot Mix that takes on a more electronic tone reminiscent of Kraftwerk or OMD and more in line with Snuttock’s established sound. Now available on Spotify, the “Stay” single is the first taste of a new EP due for release later in 2020.

Snuttock

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube

Fried Okra Entertainment

Website, Facebook, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)