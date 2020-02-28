



Since its inception, out motto at ReGen Magazine has been to “ReGenerate Your Mind,” embracing the richness of diversity and creativity that the underground music scene has to offer. Now, in this special Spotify playlist, we tell you to “ReGenerate Your Body” with the first volume of a workout series; keeping your mind and your body fit and healthy with a selection of high-energy upbeat tracks perfect for cardio, pumping iron, or whatever you need to get you sweating. Curated by Writer Brian H. McLelland, Webmaster Trubie Turner, and Editor-in-Chief Ilker Yücel, “ReGenerate Your Body, Vol.1” features tracks by Julien-K, Cubanate, Cyanotic, iVardensphere, Babyland, Circle of Dust, Stabbing Westward, and more!







What will our next playlist be? Check back next week to find out, and be sure to visit ReGen Magazine on Spotify to check out our past playlists!

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)