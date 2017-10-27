ReGen Exclusive: NOIR releases remix EP, premieres music video for "The Burning Bridge"





Having released The Burning Bridge EP in 2016, New York City darkwave act NOIR will be releasing the Reburning remix companion on October 27 via Metropolis Records. Alongside remixes by Decoded Feedback, The Rain Within, and Panic Lift, Reburning features two exclusive tracks, including a remix of “Same Old Madness” by Bestial Mouths. Known for his work with electro/industrial group Spahn Ranch and darkwave collective Black Tape for a Blue Girl, NOIR’s Athan Maroulis joins forces with Man Woman Machine cellist Tracey Moth on an acoustic rendition of “The Burning Bridge,” arranged by Ron Cardazone. Coinciding with the EP’s release is the premiere of the music video for title track “The Burning Bridge,” shot and edited by New Zealand based artist Artemis Kowalski of experimental electronic project Acclimate. ReGen Magazine is proud to present this music video in a special exclusive. Maroulis is collaborating with Erik Gustafson (16volt, Adoration Destroyed), Kai Irina Hahn (The Sedona Effect), and Demetra Songs with plans to release new material in 2018.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)