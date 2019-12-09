



Four years since the release of the band’s last album, instrumental electro/EBM act Cellmod has announced the release of a new album, The Dissident. Although not a concept record, Cellmod’s Juan Esponisa drew inspiration from the current social and political climate of the United States, with the musical focus centered on “energy and style,” with Espinosa commenting that although the trance-like aesthetics and melodic progressions featured on past outings are still present, “there was a clear push on a bigger sound, punchier kicks, and harder synth treatment” on The Dissident. In a special ReGen Magazine Exclusive, Cellmod has unveiled the first single from The Dissident, titled “The Inevitable.”







The Dissident due to be released on December 13 in CD and digital formats; pre-orders are available now via Bandcamp. Along with “The Inevitable,” the track list includes newly remastered versions of the 2017 Bandcamp singles “The Machine” and “Praying Mantis.” The Dissident presents Cellmod’s first 100% fully self-released album under his own Mekanick imprint, with Esponisa not only having written, produced, mixed, and mastered all of the music, but also having created the design layout and illustrative artwork. The artist’s last album, Graveyard of Empires was released in February of 2016 via Infacted Recordings, with Espinosa concentrating on side projects in the interim.





Cellmod

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)