Long out-of-print album from Bill Laswell featuring COIL reissued by Infinite Fog





Infinite Fog Productions has announced a reissue of City of Light the sixth album from experimental musician Bill Laswell. Renowned for his numerous collaborations across a diverse range of musical styles, the long out-of-print City of Light features John Balance and Peter Christopherson of the legendary COIL the epic composition “Kála,” as well as Japanese ambient musician Tetsu Inoue on “Káshí” and Indian composer/percussionist Trilok Gurtu on the opening “Nothing.” Adorning the album are the vocals of Lori Carson, best known as a former band mate of Laswell’s in The Golden Palominos. City of Light is now available for pre-order via the Infinite Fog website and will be released in a special digipak and booklet.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)