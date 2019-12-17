Dec 2019 17

Gibby Haynes to release young adult novel and “throbblehead”0

Posted In Uncategorized

News Banner
 
Best known as the front man for Butthole Surfers, Gibby Haynes has been immortalized as a hand-numbered limited edition “throbblehead.” The seven-inch tall polyresin figure decked out with a loud shirt and megaphone, complete with Haynes’ chipped tooth, is limited to 1,500 units; 100 statuettes will be available as part of a bundle that includes a signed copy of the artist’s debut young adult novel Me & Mr. Cigar, which follows a lost Texas teen and his supernatural dog. Figurines and bundles are available for pre-order via Aggronautix, and expected to ship in late January 2020; Aggronautix has for the past decade specialized in limited edition “throbbleheads” of legendary figures in punk and rock & roll. Me & Mr. Cigar will be released on January 14, 2020 via Soho Press.

 

Gibby Haynes/Butthole Surfers
Website, Facebook, Twitter
Aggronautix
Website, Facebook, Twitter
Soho Press
Website, Facebook, Twitter
 
Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA

*

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!