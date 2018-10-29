DIM7 unveils latest EP





DIM7, the solo outlet of producer/musician Alex Crescioni, has released a new EP, titled In Sterquiliniis Invenitur. With the title translating roughly to “In filth it will be found,” this new EP follows up on DIM7’s dual BATS EP releases in 2017, once again demonstrating Crescioni’s prowess in the realms of doom-laden and darkly crushing gothic and death metal, with drummer Iorden Mitev providing his usual blunt force percussive assault. Produced and mixed by Crescioni at Stygian Sound, with the decrepit yet enticing artwork created by Hans Trasid of DisartDesign, and once again mastered by Mike Wells, the In Sterquiliniis Invenitur EP is available to purchase via iTunes, and can be publicly streamed via YouTube and Spotify.







Apart from DIM7, Crescioni is an accomplished producer, engineer, and session musician, having worked with the likes of Ritual Aesthetic, Skum Love, Society 1, and Eternally Yours

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)