



Less than a year since the first entry, electro/rock act Trade Secrets has released the second EP in the band’s These Other Lives series. With the band already accustomed to working remotely, Damien Polak (Peka) states, “I like how people who are miles away are able to make something that personal,” further expressing that the events of 2020 added to the EP’s deeper and more meaningul thematic elements; he goes on to describe these elements as “a bridge between the cold and the warmth, the joy and the melancholy of a person’s mind.” Fellow band mate Charles LaBarbara (Deckard, Hypefactor) adds that “What began with uncertainty and longing in Part One ends with greater confidence and wisdom in Part Two,” referring also to Trade Secrets’ blend of melodic pop sensibilities with their blend of lush soundscapes and dance elements, as exemplified by the lead single “Glyphic.”







Dedicated to the memory of Howie Beno, These Other Lives, Part Two was released on January 22 via Distortion Productions and is available to stream and purchase via Bandcamp; Part One was released on July 3, 2020. With James Meays returning from the previous entry, Part Two also features the debut of vocalist Stellios Maroulis on “Five Things,” the EP’s opening track; LaBarbara explains that Maroulis “brings a unique depth and texture to the mix with his emotive voice.” All of the song arrangements were conducted by F.J. DeSanto, with mixing and mastering duties taken on once again by Mike Venezia, with the band rounded out by John Glenn Kunkel (The New Division) and Peter Riley (Joy Machine, The Dossier). Trade Secrets will be releasing a limited edition CD compiling both EPs, along with bonus tracks and exclusive remixes later in 2021.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)