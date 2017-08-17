The Mission

Category: Goth / Post-Punk / Rock

Album: Another Fall from Grace

Blurb: For the band’s 30th anniversary, these longtime goth/rockers return to the sound that The Mission is known for and puts forth one of their best albums to date.





Normally, when a band has been around for long time and is still putting out albums, those albums become excuses to go out and tour and are quickly forgotten about. The Mission has been edging that way for some time now, and while the band’s albums were solid efforts, they weren’t fan favorites. The eleventh studio album, Another Fall from Grace has changed that path; after revisiting some of his old material from his tenure with The Sisters of Mercy, Wayne Hussey decided to make an album that felt like it was of that time. The difference is subtle, but palpable.

Hussey said that this album “is the long lost missing link between The Sisters of Mercy’s First & Last & Always and The Mission’s God’s Own Medicine.” Many of the songs on this album sound like they could have been alternate tracks on God’s Own Medicine, with the biggest change being Hussey bringing back his 12-string guitar. This changed the music from a more standard rock sound that the band had evolved into, and trades that for a more progressive, classical sound. The album starts with title track, “Another Fall from Grace,” which opens with a very ‘80s drumbeat and bass line before the 12-string guitar kicks in. This sets the tone for the rest of the album. Hussey’s vocals are mellower yet darker than they have been on the past few albums, but he ratchets up the aggressiveness when the song needs it. This is followed up by the album’s first single, “Met-Amor-Phosis,” which continues on with the same guitar work and ‘80s style drumbeat while singing about the effects of growing older and also paying tribute to David Bowie. Many of the other tracks, like “Blood on the Road,” “Can’t See the Ocean for the Rain,” and “Bullets and Bayonets” continue with this style, while others like “Within the Deepest Darkness” and “Phantom Pain” are darker and more menacing by comparison with quieter and moodier vocals. This writer’s only complaint would be that the guest vocalists are underutilized – Gary Numan and Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore both make appearances on the album, but instead of putting them front and center, they are hidden in the background for short periods of time and can be easily missed.

Without the nostalgia factor, newer albums usually aren’t ranked as highly as a band’s older, more beloved albums, even if that new album is just as good. Time will only tell if Another Fall from Grace will be looked upon as kindly as God’s Own Medicine, but in this writer’s opinion, it comes very close even if it doesn’t surpass it. For those who are fans of ‘80s style goth/rock, this album is well worth a listen.



Track list:

Another Fall from Grace Met-Anor-Phosis Within the Deepest Darkness (Fearful) Blood on the Road Can’t See the Ocean for the Rain Tyranny of Secrets Never’s Longer than Forever Bullets and Bayonets Valaam Jade Only You and You Alone Phantom Pain



2016-10-14



Doug Leach (DLeach)