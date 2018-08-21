Sieben

Category: Neo-Folk / Gothic / Punk

Album: Crumbs

Blurb: Matt Howden takes his musical techniques from the ethereal and abstract into the realm of politics and inequality, creating one of his most immediate and focused albums to date.





Matt Howden has worked under many band names over the years, from the Raindogs to 7JK, as well as under his own name. Sieben is one of the oldest band names he has used since he first started releasing music in 1999 and has been the major outlet for his music ever since. And while he has worked with many different types of music including electronic, score soundtracks, and folk, he gravitates toward two sounds: his violin and his voice. In Sieben, Howden’s primary way of building songs is to loop his voice and a variety of sounds that he makes with his violin, from hitting it, plucking it, playing it like a ukulele, singing into it, or traditional bowing. He uses these methods, in addition to other instruments occasionally, to build up experimental neo-folk soundscapes that can end up as long atmospheric pieces. But with Crumbs, he takes a different, much more punk style approach.

At a very high level, Crumbs is built much the same way as most of his previous work, with thumps, strums, and voices being looped, but it doesn’t take long to feel the difference. Lyrically, Howden is pointedly political, not hiding behind any deep metaphors – “A hundred men with half the world’s wealth is a sickness.” Even the title of the album comes from the lyric “Crumbs from the rich man’s table.” But even if you aren’t paying attention to the lyrics, the music itself is designed to bring about a feeling of tension. Tracks like “Coldbloods” start of like a stomping rock track, but then build the violin loops until it becomes a cacophony of sound that threatens to overtake the rest of the song. These types of buildups are used throughout the album. Also, Howden doesn’t structure the songs in the conventional verse/chorus – he has certain lines in songs that he will repeat through the tracks, building up their significance using the same technique as political poetry. Other times, like in “Is It Dark Enough,” he uses his lyrics as the underlying beat throughout the track, creating Karl Hyde like layers of vocals. All this tension could be tiresome, but Howden keeps the songs shorter than his usually sprawling tracks, down to about two to three minutes each. One may still feel fatigued by the 18 tracks, but it feels appropriate by the time one gets to the end.

Howden injects a lot of personality into each song with his voice; he is a clear, concise singer who often channels a combination of Stephen Fry and David Bowie. And despite the musical buildups, he never actually lets it overtake his voice, which is always front and center. This also goes a long way to making the album a much easier listen than it could have been. The final two tracks are different versions that he recorded with a full band, which sound fine, but they lose some of the uniqueness and personality of the original tracks, replacing the loops with more traditional rock instrumentation. But it’s only two tracks tacked onto the end of the album.

Matt Howden has something to say with this album. He gets in, builds his music, says what he needs to say, and then gets out. Crumbs doesn’t have much padding or filler and works much the same way as the best political punk rock music does – it gets right to the point. Because it’s political, one’s enjoyment of the album will vary depending on your stance on the issues. Regardless, the album is well worth a listen and easily captured this writer’s attention.



Track list:

I Will Ignore the Apocalypse Coldbloods Is It Dark Enough Sleep Our Dream The Overlords Are Back 30p Opera Here is the News Crumbs Post-Brexit Dreams of Albion Sell Your Future You Want Some Just Be a Lot Nicer Liberal Snowflake Forge a Better World We Will Be Alright Can You Hear The Wind Coming Here is the News [Band Version] Coldbloods [Band Version]



Redhouse Records



