Yishai Sweartz / Mona Mur

Album: Clouds of War

Category: Industrial / Electronic / Experimental

Label: Soleilmoon Recordings

Release Date: 2024-06-20

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





It’s next to impossible to listen to an album like Clouds of War and judge its content on purely aesthetic merits. Never mind that Yishai Sweartz and Mona Mur both have remarkable musical and artistic pedigrees, so it’s almost unfathomable that a collaborative effort from them wouldn’t at the very least be a worthy addition to their collective discographies. However, this album also presents an immensely personal account of Sweartz’s grandfather, Moshe Shnitzki, who had fled from the Nazis in 1942 and joined a partisan group in the Belarussian forests; translated into English and read aloud by Sweartz with Mur providing music and soundscapes, and visually accompanied by the paintings of Claus Wohlgemuth, Clouds of War offers insight and context into the harrowing circumstances faced by many in the midst of the global conflict.

To adequately summarize the particulars of Shnitzki’s story in this ReView is beyond this writer’s abilities, not to mention that to distill them into so brief a synopsis would be nigh disrespectful. Quite simply, one must listen to Sweartz reading the words of his grandfather, the grim recollections of a people caught between salvation and survival. Mur underscores these recitations with somber passages of sparse electronic atmospheres and noisy guitar, immersing the listener in moments of tranquility broken by explosive sonic fire. Some tracks are more straightforward, like the entrancing “Meet Again” with its pulsating synths and Mur’s saccharine melodies and spirited guitars aided by Yossi Sassi’s steely oud, or “Komm in Mein Boot – You’ll Die at Sea,” which very effectively translates Rammstein’s already balladic “Seemann” into a reverent hymn, the percolating electronics leading into the second half by Latinos, the words evoking the uncertainty and peril of seeking refuge by sea. Similarly, the interplay of violin, plucked strings, and sharp guitar chords on “Moshe’s Song” bear an almost woodsy folk vibe evocative of the Eastern European forests, with Mur delivering some rather majestic vocal harmonies, while the lyrical desperation and depression of “Clouds of War – Schmerz” is driven by martial rhythms and despondent swells of synth. Moments of caution and reserved hope do appear in the angelic and ethereal pads of “Blink of an Eye” and in Anja Huwe’s brighter vocal tone on “Noch Bist Du Da,” but it is En Esch’s reading on “Orlowski” that truly stands out, not just to hear his natural voice free of his usual bravado, but also for its words of heroism, sacrifice, and loyalty; it’s a truly inspired moment on the album. After the lovely “Piano Outro,” Clouds of War concludes with “Hiroshima Intro,” Takeyama Ritsuko’s Koto amid siren-esque electronics and the washes of waves upon the shore hinting at the maelstrom that would end WWII and begin the new nightmare of the Cold War.

Clouds of War may not artistically break the mold of what either Yishai Sweartz or Mona Mur have already done, but that’s not really the point of this album. Nearly 80 years after the end of World War II, its effects are still felt today – the modern world is just as plagued now as it was then by the threat of fascism, totalitarianism, religious and ethnic persecution, nuclear annihilation, and the loss of our humanity in the name of survival. It’s bleak, it’s distressing, but how else can the lessons be learned if we don’t shine a light on the dark truth? For this, Clouds of War is an above all important album.



Track list:

By the Morning, It Started Meet Again Clouds of War – Schmerz Blink of an Eye Komm in Mein Boot – You’ll Die at Sea Orlowski Noch Bist Du Da Animals in a Cage Moshe’s Song Not Welcome in the Forest Mama’s Words Piano Outro Hiroshima Intro



