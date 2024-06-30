yelworC

Album: The Ghosts I Have Called

Category: Electro / Industrial

Label: Metropolis Records

Release Date: 2024-01-19

Author: Chris Letourneau (DJ_Crossover)





Industrial music stalwart yelworC is back again with the type of uncompromising beat-laden electro that has helped make this German act a scene favorite since the late ‘80s. While The Ghosts I Have Called may be the first batch of new material released since 2007, the 13 tracks that make up this release prove that creative mastermind Peter Devlin hasn’t lost a single step during that long absence. Whether it’s the icy, metallic synth notes of “Crucified with Revolution” or the tribalistic drumming and guttural droning of bass heavy “Can’t You See…?,” there’s absolutely no denying why this project has managed to amass a devoted cult following over the years, not to mention being favorably compared to other industrial heavy hitters such as label mate :Wumpscut: and even fellow legends Skinny Puppy. With plenty of pulsating beats and haunting melodies paired alongside Devlin’s harsh vocal stylings and deeply philosophical lyrics, every song off of Ghosts… seem somehow familiar, yet at the same time completely original; two perfect examples being the ‘90s influenced “The Way the World Ends” and early tempo builder “Babylons Code”. However, when taken as a whole, what we’re left with is an album that is at its heart a fun, infectious, and above all dance worthy thrill ride through the mind of one of industrial music’s most enigmatic and iconic acts. Truly an impressive performance, and one that longtime fans are not going to want to miss.



Track list:

The Violence of Will Babylon’s Code Can’t You See…? Mute Voices Erased Name – Blind Life Crucified with Revolution The Way the World Ends The Inner Dialogue The Unrecognized Gods Who is “I”…? Mutated Tongues Tool For Mastering Life Get & Want Hypnotic Mile Apostel



