XTR Human

Album: Schrank

Category: Dark Electro / EBM

Label: Negative Gain Productions / Wie en Gott Records

Release Date: 2024-05-17

Author: Merv Uzzell (Muzz79)





Marking a decade since the release of his Atavism debut, Johannes Stabel – a.k.a. XTR Human – is back with more gritty EBM, dark electro, and coldwave-infused bangers on his latest LP, Schrank. Originally a three-piece, Stabel is now the sole driving force behind the Berlin-based project, which has also changed considerably in terms of sound from its shoegazing post-punk days. XTR Human is in a groovier and heavier mood than ever here, with Stabel giving some of his best and most passionate performances in a long time. The album opens with urgency, breaking straight into the retrograde sleazy grooves of “Frust,” its raw, uneasy energy and minimalistic structure echoing those of early new wavers like Neon Judgement. But before you even hit play on Schrank, we see a menacing-looking Stabel adorning the album’s artwork, wielding a hefty looking sledgehammer like he’s ready to kill someone. By all intents and purposes, this could perfectly sum up the album’s intent to pound your senses into submission with its door-slamming beats and intoxicating rhythms. The record should almost come with the warning sticker reading “DANCE OR ELSE!” The heart-pumping groove of the title track “Schrank” will immediately seduce you to the dancefloor with its gently throbbing, but heavy undertone to its bassline, while the anthemic chants of the infectious “I Want More” make for a perfect white knuckle fist-pumper sure to be a live favorite. Interestingly, the latter song was released as an EP last year, containing multiple guest mixes; the Unhealed Remix in particular takes it to another face-stomping level, and is one everyone should go check out. The industrial-edged “EBM Train” coupled with the harsh beats of the stomping “Beton” offer some of the record’s hardest cuts, with Stabel sounding at his most maniacal on both tracks, inviting comparisons to bands like Grendel and Die Krupps. Some moments are less in your face, like the excellent “Letzte Chance,” which moves into more darkwave territory and produces some of the record’s most dynamic and atmospheric moments. Stabel is far from a one trick pony and has shown he can successfully switch gears and genres, producing some truly attention-grabbing moments. Unfortunately, at times, he not so much falls asleep at the wheel, but drives around in circles. In turn, the similar sound on some tracks kills the great momentum the album starts with. However, there is still plenty to love about Schrank that will almost certainly feature on any worthy playlist. If high-energy thrills and club-ready floor fillers are your itch, then Schrank will most definitely scratch it!



Track list:

Frust Schrank I Want More Neid Berlin Beton EBM Train Übeltäter Letzte Chance



