Xotox

Album: Ich Bin Da / Ich Funktioniere

Category: Industrial / EBM / Dark Techno

Label: Infacted Recordings

Release Date: 2023-07-28

Author: Lucia Z. Liner (luciazliner)





Andreas Davids has been at it under the Xotox name for a quarter of a century, earning a stellar reputation in the scene. From the days of self-published records spun in small German clubs to striking #1 on the Deutsche Alternative Charts (DAC) with 2002’s Lichtlos, to steady releases in the two decades that followed, Davids has measurable and tangible success within the world of electro/industrial music. This makes his latest Xotox record, Ich Bin Da / Ich Funktioniere, something of a celebration, a victory lap of everything that has brought the act the success it rightfully enjoys today.

The first half of the record is a fast-paced affair, with the first three tracks in particular barreling through the proverbial door and serving as concussive, confrontational industrial jams. The melodic side of the disc comes around “Kind am Fenster,” as the in-your-face bass and punchy snares swap out for chilled-out grooves and atmospheric tones. The last two tracks are a rework and a remix, the former being Sven Phalanx’s take on “Roboterkrieg,” while Baze.Djunkiii gives coldwave to the bone with the Polar Vortex mix of the co-title track “Ich Funktioniere.”

Despite the simplistic “less is more” method behind coldwave, this is a diverse record that sets a bar for quintessential industrial music. Xotox brings together a delicate cocktail of thumping bass, unsettling mood music, and a bevy of samples that both unnerve (the child’s voice in “Leben und Sterben für Musik aus Strom”) and perhaps even delight in their familiarity (“Ich Bin Da” and its samples from The Simpsons). There is a beating heart at the center of this album, and that’s what makes it one that must be heard to be believed.



Track list:

Die Strömung der Welt Leben und Sterben für Musik aus Strom Kapitulation Das Minimalprinzip Alles Geht Kaputt Ich Funktioniere Toter Stern Erkenntnis Unausgesprochen [Album Version] Kind Am Fenster Ich Bin Da Was Hörst Du? Existenz Unendlich Imaginary City Roboterkrieg (A Tribute to 25 years of XOTOX by Sven Phalanx) Ich Funktioniere [Polar Vortex Mix by Baze.Djunkiii]



