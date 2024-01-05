Worms of the Earth

Album: Kheri-Habet

Category: Dark Ambient / World / Experimental

Label: Arcane Dirge

Release Date: 2023-11-24

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Dan Barrett has long expressed through his music a profound interest in the occult and esoteric facets of human civilization, gradually moving away from dark and weird fiction toward ancient history and mythology. Four years since the previous album, Kheri-Habet continues where Netjer left off; named for “the carrier of the book of ritual,” these eight tracks see Worms of the Earth subsuming the listener in the sands of Egypt, inviting them on a journey through the underworld of Duat, where the deities of old reside. If that sounds ham-fistedly morbid or perhaps a bit malicious… well, Worms of the Earth has never been known to be light-hearted, but there is a tone of exaltation to be found on Kheri-Habet. Throughout its runtime, the listener is immersed in arcane atmospheres of hollow synth drones with voice and instrument samples evocative of the Saharan sands, ritualistic percussive passages waxing and waning as if to guide us along as the magical spells of Hekaw are recited in tongues beyond our comprehension. There isn’t much in the way of traditional song structure, although there are moments that one could describe as catchy, such as in the swells of bass of “The Ceremonial Adze” creating a progression almost comfortable in its familiarity, though still ominous and foreboding in its character. The same can be said of the rhythmic sequences of “Caravan to the Temple of the Resurrected” or even “The Spell to Travel Within the Duat,” for while melodies are obscure and often atonal, there is a discernibly human quality to them that perhaps is tied to ancient Egyptian notions of death and immortality – a transcendental journey through the Duat, guided by the gods toward a hopefully peaceful afterlife. Whether you’re a believer or not certainly isn’t a deterrent to appreciating the depth of Barrett’s devotion to presenting an honorable sonic depiction of these antediluvian practices, the dark atmospheres both in reverence and as caution of what awaits. But if nothing else, Kheri-Habet is another fine example of Worms of the Earth’s sophisticated production sensibilities.



Track list:

What the Gods Left Behind The Nine Ointments (IMY-WT) The Ceremonial Adze (WPT-ER) Sigil of DHWTY To Know the Magic of the Gods (WR-HKAW) Caravan to the Temple of the Resurrected (SH-NTR) The Spell to Travel Within the Duat Sigil of WP-WAWT



