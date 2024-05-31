Wisborg

Album: Wisborg

Category: Goth / Glam / Rock

Label: Danse Macabre Records

Release Date: 2024-02-02

Author: Trubie Turner (Flexei)





The eponymous fourth studio album from Wisborg brings about a creative reboot for these former goth rockers. Not only has the band adopted more of a “glam” look, but they have opted for this album to be sung entirely in their native tongue of German, largely jettisoning the more traditional gothic leanings of previous efforts. In effect, Wisborg has gone from the goth club to the strip club.

While the term “gothic” is still paraded about on the group’s press materials and website, Wisborg has shifted into more of a synth/rock act much like their recent tourmates, Lord of the Lost, whose frontman Chris Harms produced the album and makes a guest appearance on the album. Konstantin Michaely’s vocals do still carry a deeper, more romantic tone, which is often attributed to more gothic acts; however, in the context of the music, it takes on a more lecherous bedroom feel, which makes them seem to have more in common with hair metal acts like Poison than say Christian Death. Lyrically, after some Google translate, the content is still largely morose and melancholy, but the delivery seems to fetishize the misery. The opening track, “Im freien Fall” quickly makes the listener aware of what they’re in for as the fast-paced synths, blistering guitar, and moody punk-styled vocals offer a much more energetic and vibrant sound than anything on the previous albums. Even in slower paced outings like “Berlin,” which more closely matches the tempo of much of past work, there’s a grander scale to it and a guitar solo to remind you this is a “rock” album. Similarly, the slower “Schall & Rauch” with its moaning vocals and hissing deep breaths exudes sex rather than sadness, despite its heartbroken lyrics.

It’s always hard to gauge what longtime fans will think of such large, or even small changes in a band’s sound. Fans who were hoping to find more of the same from Wisborg are likely to find some disappointment in this shift, especially with this change likely having more mainstream appeal, which often seems to be a bitter pill to swallow. That said, with this new direction, Wisborg is triumphantly planting a flag in the synth/rock arena with a much more fun, identifiable, and horny sound that feels like a significant upgrade to their more straightforward gothic work.



Track list:

Im freien Fall Kalt wie Eis Korrosion Unter Menschen Berlin Mit dir allein Wachs in deiner Hand Exitus Nichts Schall & Rauch So oder so



