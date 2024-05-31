Whom Gods Destroy

Album: Insanium

Category: Progressive Metal

Label: InsideOut Music

Release Date: 2024-03-15

Author: Merv Uzzell (Muzz79)





When the pandemic hit in 2020, it abruptly slammed the breaks on one of the most popular metal supergroups in years, Sons of Apollo, and unfortunately, due to certain members’ lack of interest in keeping the band alive, they inevitably called it a day. However, much to fans’ delight, it was announced on social media back in November 2023, that both former SoA guitar supremo Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal and former Dream Theater keyboardist Derek Sherinian would rise from the ashes to form the new monsters of progressive metal outfit, Whom Gods Destroy. Completing the quintet, Whitesnake and Trans Siberian Orchestra multi-instrumentalist Dino Jelusick would join on vocals, with Resonance Project bassist Yas Nomura and Angra drummer Bruno Valverde also adding to the lineup. Now, those who might scoff and turn their noses up when they see the word “progressive” slapped before their favorite genre of music should hold those prejudices aside or miss out on one of the year’s best metal albums so far.

For a start, the caliber of musicianship on Insanium is off the chart; you don’t get to rub shoulders with the likes of KISS, Guns ‘n’ Roses, and Whitesnake by not being at the very apex of your game. And as you would expect, the fingerprints of all those incredible groups Jelusick and company have worked with are unapologetically smeared all over Insanium – a rub that does nothing but shine up the record from start to finish. Comparisons to SoA are probably inevitable, but right off the bat, WGD is a more intense and aggressive beast, with arguably more emphasis on groove and traditional song structure. An ominous off-kilter piano opens “In the Name of War” before guitars explode into life, driving the song’s super heavy groove along, akin to something from Pantera’s Vulgar Display of Power, and with the attitude to boot. It’s an outstanding, catchy opener highlighted by Thal’s wild face-melting fretboard wizardry and anchored by Jelusick’s chameleon-like vocal range. At just 31-years-old, he performs like a veteran of the genre already, sounding like a hybrid of Slayer’s Tom Araya and Alter Bridge’s Myles Kennedy; he has certainly come a long way since winning the inaugural junior Eurovision song contest back in 2003. Speaking on the overall inspiration for the album sonically, Sherinian stated that everything from Muse to classic hard rock legends Led Zeppelin was used as a marker. You can most definitely hear that Zeppelin-esque shuffle and Jimmy Page-style guitar chops on aspects of the angry “Over Again.” The album moves into a more melodic, ballad-driven mood on both “The Decision” and “Find My Way Back,” the latter taking on a more Bon Jovi-like soft rock vibe before the album jolts you back into more dark and brutal nü-metal territory on “The Crucifier.” The last track to be written for Insanium was the superb instrumental “Hypernova 158,” which was intended to pad out the album, but is anything but filler. As the title suggests, it’s a frenetic overture of lightning-fast guitar licks, Valverde’s frantic drum work, and features some extraordinary bass soloing from Nomura.

WGD has found a balance here where everyone gets their moment in the spotlight without losing any cohesion in the process. The entire production is solid and tight, yet feels organic and not overproduced, giving the album plenty of character and quirks. WGD is a perfect storm of the right people, right place – already a well-oiled machine, it sounds like a band on the third or fourth album. Whether they’ve peaked too soon, only time will tell, but no matter what your favored genre of metal is, this will easily appeal universally. Insanium, despite the pretty silly name, is one hell of a record.



Track list:

In the Name of War Over Again The Decision Crawl Find My Way Back Crucifier Keeper of the Gate Hypernova 158 Insanium



