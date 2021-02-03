Western Creed Spybey

Album: W ands

Category: Ambient / Experimental

Label: Cold Spring

Release Date: 2020-07-10





A posthumous release is always a bittersweet affair as the artist is no longer able to partake in the impact of his or her work on the audience. Prior to his passing in February 2019, Phil Western had amassed an impressive catalog of collaborative and solo projects, most of which showcasing the breadth of his masterful improvisational skills in virtually all forms of electronic music, all with a decidedly psychedelic character. Among these was his work with The Passenger’s Jesse Creed, the two having begun in 2014 a series of experiments with vintage analog synthesizers, eventually bringing in regular associate Mark Spybey of Dead Voices on Air to provide his own unique brand of organic sound design. W ands is the culmination of these recordings, presenting six tracks of oscillating ambient drones that drift almost frivolously through varying degrees of meditative serenity, sharp tension, and awed entrancement. For example, the record’s second track, “New Partnerships and Relationships” navigates across a subtly rhythmic electronic soundscape, bellowing almost like ancient machinery whose pitch and tempo steadily fluctuate across the span of over 20 minutes; each new pattern creates a movement of layering loops upon loops, the resultantly impenetrable haze of synthesis and vapors of distortion with the echoes of mechanical noises fading in and out of the mix leading to an almost processional climax of pads and sampled voices. One can certainly get lost in the audient nebula, but that is assuredly the point; similarly, there is the tranquility of “Freedom, Adventure, and Travel” evoked by the fluttering of birds eventually offset by the muffled loops akin to distant footsteps creating a languid rhythm, the coda faintly hinting at another melodic section that fades out before it can reach a logical fruition, while “Time to End the Discord and Clear the Air” immerses the listener in an almost ritualistic whir of buzzing synthesizer feedback, the bell-like tones buried in the sonic fog as voices hover mantra-like giving the feeling of being led through a spiritual quest to the inner depths of one’s mind. Perhaps not as propellant or energetic as other entries in the output of these three veterans, but W ands is no less dynamic or absorbing; this is an album to lose oneself in introspection, to ease the turmoil, and exalt in beauty both inward and outward. Dedicated to Western’s memory, what better legacy could the man have left behind?



Track list:

Ace of Wands (A Sign of a New Beginning) Two of Wands New Partnerships and Relationships) Three of Wands (Freedom, Adventure, and Travel) Four of Wands (A Cause For Celebration) Five of Wands (Time to End the Discord and Clear the Air) Six of Wands (Others Will Recognise Your Achievements)



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)