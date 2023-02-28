We Are Magonia

Album: Triangle Unicode

Category: Dark Synthwave

Label: NewRetroWave

Release Date: 2022-11-18





We Are Magonia is a French electronic music act distinctly inspired by heavy metal, dubstep, and spooky orchestral soundtracks, all of which are on full display throughout this most recent release, Triangle Unicode. One would think, at first, that the usage of neon imagery and the band’s presence on the NewRetroWave label indicates yet another uninspired retro-tinged synthwave record. This couldn’t be farther from the truth as We Are Magonia delivers a bass-heavy darksynth experience ripe with horror aesthetics that fans of fellow French acts Perturbator and Carpenter Brut are likely to appreciate.

The record plays out like a soundtrack to an unidentified horror flick, setting the tone with a heavy orchestral number that provides a sense of something ominous approaching. The energy picks up immediately with the titular “Triangle Unicode,” and continues throughout the next seven tracks, delivering glitched beats and spooky buildups before unleashing noisy and chaotic bass drops. These are themes throughout the record, but there are a few deviations from the formula, including the creepy down-tempo “If She Floats…,” the heavily dubstep flavored “Go to the Devil,” and the synth/metal “Electric Guillotine Pt.2,” heavily evocative of electro/metal band Dance with the Dead. To bookend the record, the final track, appropriately titled “Last Breath,” acts as a credits roll, bringing the chaos to an uncertain close.

Triangle Unicode features only a handful of vocal samples and no lyrics, leaving the hook for the songs as the imagery evoked in the imagination. Luckily for We Are Magonia, the imagery conjured up by their productions – chaos, darkness, evil, and violence – fits very well alongside electronic mayhem blended with cinematic undertones. Similar to a horror film, the record can feel formulaic or be a little too in-your-face if you aren’t abreast of the musical elements that make up the horrorwave or darksynth subgenres, but for those who are, Triangle Unicode will absolutely scratch that highly specific itch.



Track list:

Written in Blood Triangle Unicode La Crypte Pushing Up Daisies If She Floats… Go to the Devil Missa Pro Defunctis Electric Guillotine Pt.2 Last Breath



Ryan H. (DoktorR)