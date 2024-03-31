Wayfarer

Album: American Gothic

Category: Black Metal / Western / Gothic

Label: Profound Lore Records / Century Media Records

Release Date: 2023-10-27

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





With more music coming out every day than your grandparents could’ve ever imagined, and genre camps more entrenched than ever, it’s refreshing to see an act like Wayfarer fusing styles in a wildly complementary fashion. Blending resonator and electric guitars with aplomb, it’s a polymerization of what one might call outlaw genres. Although billing themselves as purveyors of, in part, black metal, their artistic likenesses are perhaps a bit more accessible. “The Thousand Tombs of Western Promise” leads with acoustic and resonator licks before dropping into electric guitar and bass, vocals bellowed and shallowly reverbed to sit further back in the mix; one thinks of Mastodon in their rolling dual guitar melodies and furious percussion. “To Enter My House Justified” opens with a very much Crack the Skye vibe to it, the vocals a bit more New American Gospel in their Blythe-like shrieks. On the other hand, “Black Plumes Over God’s Country” has a little more rock & roll flourish, a serious groove permeating the more rhythmic bass and percussion. Its bridge has the most melodic vocals of the entire album – an actual croon evocative of some of Swans’ later oeuvres – with the song wrapping with a soaring guitar solo.

Interestingly, the cohesion of the album is, in some respects, also its Achilles’ heel; as it goes on, certain elements begin to blur slightly and lose a little bit of their burnished luster. However, two of the numbers buck some of the sonic trends. “Reaper On the Oilfields” kicks it back to the more acoustically driven and bluegrass styled instrumentation, the vocals appreciably changing to a megaphone-amplified spoken word – a smart choice to break things up from the more conspicuously black metal flavored drums and riffage. “False Constellation” adds a new hyper-clean guitar texture, twinkling like stars in the night, resulting in a fitting finale to a desert flavored album. Overall, American Gothic is a hard-hitting piece of blackened noise that blends aggression with melody in a way that’s both novel and refreshing to palates blanched by pale imitations of previously encountered sonic miscreants.



Track list:

The Thousand Tombs of Western Promise The Cattle Thief Reaper On the Oilfields To Enter My House Justified A High Planes Eulogy 1934 Black Plumes Over God’s Country False Constellation



