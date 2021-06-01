Wax Mekanix

Album: Mobocracy EP

Category: Rock

Label: Electric Talon Records

Release Date: 2020-11-20





As a founding member of cult rock act Nitro, Waxim Ulysses is no stranger to taking the fundamentals of rock & roll and applying a darker, more avant-garde edge, so it’s no surprise that he should end up doing so on Mobocracy, the debut EP under his Wax Mekanix moniker. Mixed by Machine (Pitchshifter, Clutch, King Crimson, etc.) and with a bevy of guest musicians, these six songs offer up a punchy guitar-driven brand of rock that would readily find its audience among aficionados of Blue Öyster Cult or early Deep Purple, the electronics subtly adding just a hint of flavor to give it a quality of “otherness” more befitting the dark themes of The Doors. The songs are anthemic with their layers of vocals, boisterous and forceful with a classic rock & roll flair that matches the solid guitar riffs, many sure to inspire a few fist-waving shout-along moments; this is particularly so in the opening “Blood In My Eyes” and “Mad World,” which actually starts off with some nice programmed rhythms to lead off its galloping hard rock energy. “Victorious” marches with powerful tribal drumming, scorching harmonized guitar leads that sing with the vocals in a manner evocative of Queen’s Brian May, and a simple but marvelous chorus that is almost irresistible as only great rock can be. There’s an almost processional quality to “Ghostland,” which adds that appropriate amount of eerie atmosphere, the chant of “Take back all your sin / face your god and begin again” sounding almost like a positive spin on the kind of line Raymond Watts might write; the same can be said of the verse “When intoxicated by sin, an ordinary soul just caves in / the, elevated by elegance, pious, just acquiesce” on the closing “Black,” its fluid acoustic and harmonious vocals making for one of the EP’s more ethereal tracks. With the Mobocracy title shared by a PIG song, the dark themes of classic rock & roll that permeate through both acts is all the more apparent… it’s just that the less industrialized Wax Mekanix seems disinterested in the sex and the drugs in favor of a more forward thinking style of rock & roll. Although the crossover appeal is somewhat limited, this isn’t to say that rivethead rockers shouldn’t find something to enjoy in Wax Mekanix’s music; they just might not be the audience the artist is aiming for.



Track list:

Blood In My Eyes Victorious All Freaks Mad World Ghostland Black



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)