:Waijdan:

Album: Ravage:Defeat

Category: Industrial / Witch House

Label: Re:Mission Entertainment

Release Date: 2022-08-12





While still a relatively new voice to the dark electro scene, Sweden’s :Waijdan: is becoming a tour-de-force in terms of audio offerings. Blending lovingly fuzzy vocals with searing synths and rib-cracking rhythms, the one-man project straddles the thin line between witch house and industrial, blurs it, and then beats it into a glorious mess. Ravage:Defeat builds on the previous releases, stays familiar, but also dabbles and pushes the envelope in just the right ways.

“Rip Them Apart” opens the album and pulls no punches, the motif grabbing the listener by the ears and setting the stage for a comfortable rearranging of the synapses. “Raise Up Your Head” follows, at first confusing the listener into thinking they’re in for a cozy dirge, only to launch into an upbeat ride that’s reminiscent of early Sleetgrout. “Not My God,” “Necromancer,” and the suitably higher octane assault on “Zerstort” are all worthy of the goth night dancefloor. In fact, these feel like the kind of jams favored by cybergoths in the noughties – this is no bad thing as these all warrant becoming iconic tracks.

Rounding out the solid original content are the remixes. Grendel’s style of closely following the track and taking the harder synths out in favor of a more EBM-anchored sound on “Zerstort” and adding in cowbell is stellar. The amount of “Rip Them Apart” remixes seems a little excessive, but does give the listener the chance to choose their flavor, with the ESA take in particular being one of those “Well, duh” remixes – the marriage of ESA’s experimental brand of rhythmic industrial with :Waijdan:’s similar take on the witch house style just makes perfect sense and takes the song to an even darker, stompier place.

“Ravage, defeat, destroy, repeat” would seem to be the writing formula for Ravage:Defeat, best exemplified in the title track. While it’s not groundbreaking, the album is fun. The usage of the loud-LOUDER-loud structures throughout are sure to please those who like their synths with a splash of horror and leave newer listeners with their organs suitably rattled, while likely segueing the curious further into the heavier genres.



Track list:

Rip Them Apart Raise Up Your Head Ravage:Defeat Necromancer Amnesia Death Stirb (fur mich) Not My God Zerstort Silence Zerstort [Grendel Remix] Rip Them Apart [ESA Remix] Rip Them Apart [Dread Risks Remix] Rip Them Apart [SPANKTHENUN Remix] Rip Them Apart [Matt Hart Remix] Rip Them Apart [Hardpot Remix] Necromancer [Binary Division Remix]



Stitch Mayo (StitchM)