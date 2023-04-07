VZOID

Album: Trauma

Category: EBM / Industrial / Electronic

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-01-04

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





Returning as VZOID after something of a hiatus, Edward Plague shows that despite this respite, his compositional and instrumental chops remain. Following in the vein of Perceptron and Immersion, industrial-meets-EBM is the name of the game. What’s appreciable about Trauma is that as much as it is unapologetically electro, it fails to get lost in the electronic ether and carries itself with club-friendly aplomb. Myriad influences burble up throughout the album – “Power” delivers driving drum & bass atop acidic synth and sequencers, with shades of Die Krupps in its whispered/spoken word delivery, whereas “Sense Me” has somewhat Skinny Puppy vibes thanks to its more experimental feel and organic sounding drumming. “Crematoria” has a more brutal and noise-dominant mood à la MINISTRY, with plenty of sibilant distortion and sample triggers atop guttural guitar, and “Ende” has a certain KMFDM-meets-BILE charm… danceable, but still highly industrial with the growl of double-tracked guitar beneath the clubby sequencers. Overall, Trauma builds on past stylings and works to become a focused bit of EBM that would be at home in most any countercultural club; without reinventing the wheel, it executes on its aggro/industrial intent.



Track list:

Power Prophecy Flashback Sense Me Crematoria Tranquility Ende



