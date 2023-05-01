VVMPYRE

Album: Neon Night Fright

Category: Goth / Darkwave

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2022-12-09

Author: Trubie Turner (Flexei)





VVMPYRE bills itself as dance music for vampires. This immediately conjures memories of the deep sinister throbbing bass of the “Confusion” remix from the beginning of Blade or a dark gloomy club and Peter Murphy dramatically posing behind a fence belting out “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” at the beginning of The Hunger. This is not either of those. After shaking off those initial expectations, what you find is a light, beat-focused hybrid of techno, synthwave, and synthpop with dramatic gothic overtones, Lords of Acid-like vocals (with a preoccupation with vampires instead of sex), and punctuated with “gothic” sound samples like toning bells, church organs, or synthetic violin bows.

Lyrically, VVMPYRE is all-in on its theme with each song evangelizing about the glories and wonders of the children of the night. “Black Cube” kicks things off in a rather shocking matter, giving the impression of a Castlevania rave track as it juxtaposes some of the goofiest elements of ‘90s techno with deep, brooding vocals that make it easy to look past the song’s more dated elements. Again, drawing parallels to Lords of Acid, “Offering,” “Surrender,” and “Neon Night Fright” delve into submission and seduction, but in a vampiric connotation instead of an overtly sexual one. One of the more effective tracks of the album, “Freedom of Death” brings in a Munsters-like organ sample and a steady, infectious groove with an over-the-top diva performance from Sandra Bullet for a silly but sultry track. “Alone in the Woods” serves up one of the few egregious problems of the album, for while the main verses with their beat-matched vocals work, the discordant chorus stumbles over itself badly with mismatched operatic vocal stylings and a gothic guitar riff that just don’t mesh well. The album concludes with a stellar remix of “Offering” from ESA that comes much closer to hitting the dark, moody, and sinister vibe one would more likely expect to find on a vampiric dancefloor.

Admittedly this reviewer was initially appalled by this album, and this may be the biggest come around I’ve had on an album as its beguiling charms slowly worked their magic. While both The Cramps and The Misfits became legendary with their, at the time, unconventional pairings of horror with surf rock and punk, respectively, both acts still have their exceptionally cheesy moments. Some of the choices on this album are also laughably cheesy, but there is also an irresistible and strange charm to it, not unlike many of the most infamous B-horror films. Despite the plethora of guest vocalists, it is an astoundingly cohesive and fun album with an interesting concept that shows flashes of brilliance. However, it also carries with it all the menace of a pre-teen fresh off a Hot Topic shopping spree. If this is truly dance music for vampires, it seems more likely to be for the type that sparkle.



Track list:

Black Cube Offering Freedom of Death Sky Falls Down Surrender Neon Night Fright He Will Always Be Alone in the Woods My Love is a Zombie Your Last Kiss Atrocity Offering [ESA Remix]



VVMPYRE

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram