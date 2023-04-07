VOSH

Album: Vessel

Category: Goth / Post-Punk / Post-Industrial

Label: Trash Casual

Release Date: 2023-03-03

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





There are few things so satisfying as when a band’s debut album effectively measures up to the promise of their live presence; such is the case with D.C.-based VOSH, a group that has been making the rounds for some years – previously under the name of Aertex – to become a shimmering beacon of progression for the post-industrial darkwave scene. Throughout Vessel, astute listeners will likely hear traces of the goth/industrial classics like Switchblade Symphony or Miranda Sex Garden resounding in tracks like the opening “Honey Moon” with its shrill synths, reverberant drums, and Kurt Ballou’s dreamy saxophone accompaniment, or in the majestic and moody interplay of Josephine Olivia’s lithe tone with Chris Moore’s baritone on “Superstition.” There’s a bluesy allure to the vocal and guitar hooks in “2F8CD” that strut and slither in Concrete Blonde-like fashion, while the melodic howls and dancefloor-ready rhythms of “Bleed as One” and “Numb” ache with a palpable sense of unrealized desire, leaving the darkly mechanical throbs and thrusts of “Perfection” and “The Static” to insinuate themselves into the listener’s psyche with a viciousness almost erotic. Others like “Pray,” “Devout,” and “Falling” have a brasher, perhaps more doom-laden quality not dissimilar to The Banshees in the heat of punklike abandon, the latter track hitting with pulsating rhythms underscoring Olivia’s wails of “Death is not the end” and “I’m falling.” For all the indications of VOSH’s myriad influences that are all too apparent, they coalesce into a firm concoction of gyrating goth/industrial that is distinctly the band’s own… no easy feat, and one that Olivia, Moore, and live members Pat Vogel and Tim Bean accomplish quite gracefully. The group’s live shows are already such that this writer is certain that it won’t be long before they will be headlining rather than opening, but the strength of Vessel proves that VOSH has the chops to elevate the current nostalgic waves of the genre into a new and exciting direction.



Track list:

Honey Moon Pray Bleed as One Superstition Perfection Devout Cruel Intent 2F8CD Falling The Static Night Numb



VOSH

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Trash Casual

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram