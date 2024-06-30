Voidant

Album: Abandon Hope EP

Category: Electronic / Experimental

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-10-01

Author: Eric Hanes (spankthenun)





Voidant’s Abandon Hope EP commemorates the two-year anniversary of the self-titled debut album with a collection of new remixes and tracks. The project, a collaboration between David “Wolfie” Wolfenden (Red Lorry Yellow Lorry) and Caroline Blind (Sunshine Blind), showcases influences from their previous projects throughout the EP, while the remixes breathe new life into familiar tracks. The opening “Vortex,” remixed by Robots in Love, is a well-produced mix of electronics and vocals, providing a pleasing sound that invites listeners to slow dance in the dark. “Ghosted,” remixed by CWHK/Sunshine Blind, takes a big step away from the original and introduces a funky rock beat with an electro twist, while leaving room for the lead guitar to shine; it’s one of the tracks that is elevated by the remix. The rendition of “7 and 7 Is” by Danny C of 2 Forks and The Wake infuses a surf punk vibe with a touch of disco, showcasing Blind’s authentic vocals, another track this reviewer prefers over the original version. Finally, the remix of “La Loba” by Decommissioned Forests strips down the song to bring a mellow chillout vibe reminiscent of a lo-fi Dead Can Dance. Max Rael’s take on “SG Truth,” another standout track on the original release, transitions into a jazzy beat, focusing on the vocals and building to a satisfying resolve. The EP concludes with another percolating, sparse beat that highlights the vocals, offering Wolfie’s own pleasing end to the journey with “Phantom Ex.” While the original Voidant album showcases the unique sounds of two accomplished artists, the remixes presented here complement that debut album, offering a fresh set of ideas for already great songs… really, as any good remix companion should, right?



Track list:

Vortex [Robots in Love Remix] Ghosted [Brave or Silent Remix by CWHK/Sunshine Blind] 7 and 7 Is [2 Forks Remix] La Loba [Decommissioned Forests Remix] SG Truth [Max Rael Remix] Phantom Ex [Birch Remix by Wolfie]



Voidant

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp