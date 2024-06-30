Void Palace

Album: Machine of Vision EP

Category: Darkwave / Gothic / Electro

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2024-05-22

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Sebastian Siverand may seem like the new kid on the block, but he’s slowly working his way into being a notable presence in L.A.’s gothic electro underground. Machine of Vision marks his third EP as Void Palace, each of the five tracks serving as a prime example of the outfit’s minimalist approach to darkwave. Each song follows a similar pattern of darkly sensual bass grooves topped off by shrill synth leads that along with the cavernous reverb applied to the beats evoke a decidedly spooky atmosphere. The austerity of the production is certainly palpable, never overwhelming the listener with any exuberant flourishes, while Siverand’s monotonic and throaty baritone and searing whispers often sound reminiscent of Attrition’s Martin Bowes with a touch of Front 242’s Jean-Luc de Meyer at his darkest. All of this helps to give songs like the opening “Alive,” “Inside,” and “Machine of Vision” a smoky, sensual, even stalking quality, especially in the latter track; the echo on the vocals in tandem with the strut of the bass and beats almost seem to bubble with the insipid desire of an unwanted presence breathing down your neck, the distorted fervor of the synths only adding to the menace. The closing track, “Face” stands out as the most upbeat track for its outright danceable cadence, sounding right out of an ‘80s goth club dancefloor. Some might balk at just how basic Machine of Vision sounds, but there is a certain charm to it, as if designed to challenge and seduce us with its simplicity. Hardly revelatory, but one wonders what tricks Void Palace has yet to reveal up its sleeve.



Track list:

Alive No Hesitation Inside Machine of Vision Face



