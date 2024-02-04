Vlimmer

Album: Zerschöpfung / Mehrschöpfung EP

Category: Gothic / Rock / Post-Punk

Label: Blackjack Illuminist Records

Release Date: 2023-08-25 / 2023-12-01

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





If last year’s Menschenleere was indicative of Alexander Leonard Donat’s intent to take Vlimmer’s sound into a deeper realm of experimentation, then Zerschöpfung and the following Mehrschöpfung EP are the logical next step. Although still retaining a generally post-punk and goth/rock character, these two releases demonstrate a greater propensity toward proto-industrial and, dare we say, progressive aesthetics. Donat’s songwriting still incorporates a melodic pop sensibility, with his pseudo Robert Smith vocal inflections anchoring the listener in some semblance of discernible songcraft, but all the while, each song undergoes a transition from a standard verse/chorus structure toward something even more esoteric than we’ve heard from Vlimmer. Such is the case on tracks like “Makks,” wherein chiming guitars clash with manic synth arpeggios that oscillate wildly – off key and off rhythm – to place the listener in a constant state of unease, the bridge giving way to trickling sweeps and choral pads that take on a grimmer tone, or the darkly plangent and psychedelic swells of guitar and vibrato pads and vocals on “Fatalideal.” The same can be said of the ostinato bass and cold electronic beats moving from a distinctly gothic to an almost insistently tribal bent on “Flurfall,” the slowly meditative “Todesangst,” or the closing “Austrocknung,” whose emotive lyrics amid sustained guitar and warbling drones seems to reach for a more ‘70s post-Bowie or early Bauhaus vibe. Unfortunately, Zerschöpfung falters particularly in the mix, for while the instrumentation is appropriately miasmal and melancholic, the percussion and drums are often obfuscated; had they been treated more robustly, the album would possess an even greater virility, especially on a track like “Platzwort.”

Strangely, while the Mehrschöpfung EP doesn’t necessarily take any special leaps in production from Zerschöpfung, its six tracks achieve a more palpable eeriness that makes such issues a moot point. For instance, the opening “Rückflut” and the closing “Höhenluft” both present processional, almost monastic vocal harmonies atop pulsating electronics suggestive of an avant-pop sensibility not unlike Laurie Anderson. The instrumental “Trotzmacht” is especially striking as bubbling electronics and percussion create a cavernous backdrop upon which legato synth leads appear in lieu of vocals, while the muscular percussion of “Körpersuche” has a quality not unlike crushing boulders beneath droning synths and some excellent vocal melodies. As the trends of post-punk are giving rise to new developments and evolutions of the style, it’s gratifying to hear that Vlimmer is making the effort to contribute to this mentality, as Zerschöpfung and Mehrschöpfung both stay firmly rooted to the past while searching for new gothic ground to break.



Track list:

Zerschöpfung

Losig Flurfall Makks Teeritt Platzwort Gipfelluft Fatalideal Todesangst Austrocknung



Mehrschöpfung EP

Rückflut Luftmangel Körpersuche Stirnseite Trotzmacht Höhenluft



