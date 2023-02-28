Vlimmer

Album: Menschenleere

Category: Post-Punk / Gothic / New Wave

Label: Blackjack Illuminist Records

Release Date: 2022-11-04





Alexander Leonard Donat has taken Vlimmer on quite a transition journey since the band was founded in 2015, with this sophomore album presenting his current fusion of new wave, synthpop, and post-punk. While that might not sound so unique in words, Menschenleere is wrought with elements of sonic intrigue that make for quite a listening experience. Donat’s vocal timbre throughout bears a resemblance to a German Robert Smith, the passionate warbles and throaty quivers in his tone often layered with a steadier baritone that keeps the proceedings firmly planted in their gothic roots, although they are on occasion obfuscated in the mix. The drum programming is tight with strong arrangements, the snares notably slapping and snapping like a sharp whipcrack, along with a discernibly deliberate palette of glassy synths, but even more striking is the nonlinear nature of his compositions – ironically catchy while also deviating from the standard verse/chorus formula.

Of course, devotees of the early ‘80s will revel in tracks like the spectrally processional “Raynaud” or more especially “Zietzweifel” with its baroque arpeggios wavering in and out of tune in true vintage analog fashion, spry dance beats, and upbeat vocals that can’t help but to remind of Falco. The same can be said of the darkly atonal yet harmonious progressions of cold and guttural bass amid plucky and sustained guitar and keyboard drones in “Kronzeuge” somehow reminiscent of Depeche Mode’s Construction Time Again. But Menschenleere is no mere nostalgia trip, as tracks like the icily reverberant “Noposition,” the aggressively eerie “Mathematik,” and the rather cosmic but radiantly inviting “Stimmriss” juxtapose varying levels of industrial and gothic production values with an almost perverse sense of anxiety and tension. Traces of early ‘90s IDM even trickle into the title track, filled with subtle glitch and pitch effects, while “Fatigo” bears a conspicuously brighter melody the likes of which would not have been out of place on mid-to-late ‘80s radio.

As any sophomore record should do, Menschenleere sees Donat expanding on the parameters by which Vlimmer was founded, while still retaining the rhythmic electronic and pop facets of the band’s earlier output. As well, the album is indicative of the current attitudes of taking revivalism toward a new evolutionary path, so it may struggle to be heard among the throngs of similarly minded acts. However, Donat’s outsider and esoteric approach to composition and production at least ensures that your efforts to hear Vlimmer’s music will be worthwhile.



Track list:

Erdgeruch Mathematik Zietzweifel Noposition Schädelhitze Kronzeuge Schwimmhand Stimmriss Fatigo Menschenleere Raynaud



Vlimmer

Blackjack Illuminist Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)