Vivisepulture

Album: Ouroboros

Category: Industrial / Rock / Metal

Label: Endless Shadow

Release Date: 2023-02-27

Author: Vincent Rullo (DJ_Underminer)





As the band’s debut, Vivisepulture’s Ouroboros enters the fray with a familiar but also fresh sound. With as much angsty determination as any comparable artist from the late ‘90s, this Salt Lake City trio delivers what is hard not to describe as a masterpiece. The opening “Euphoria” is brazen and abrasive, following a brief, almost playfully dark and bassy intro. The album in its entirety writhes with delicious swirling synths and distorted guitars. There’s an element of deep emotion in the vocal performances as well, highlighted by tracks with more ebb and flow like “Removed From Light” and “Venomous.” While not all of the tracks are particularly high energy, even the harshly whispered “Birthmark” and the slow march of “Dominion” are far from boring. In the best way, the record feels a bit like good sashimi or steak tartare – raw, but expertly prepared and delightful to those that are into that kind of thing. After this almost nostalgic yet somehow still new feeling venture into the abyss, hopefully there will be more.



Track list:

Euphoria Birthmark Deliverer Venomous Redeemer Removed From Light Fortresses Bury Me Welcome to the Machine Dominion



Vivisepulture

Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram