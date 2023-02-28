Virgin Mother

Album: Mourning Ritual

Category: Noise / Post-Punk / Industrial

Label: Zegema Beach Records / Tomb Tree Tapes

Release Date: 2022-10-14





Created over the course of five years, Mourning Ritual nonetheless functions as a surprisingly cohesive piece of work. Pulling from past material such as 2020’s It Is, the overall pacing and feel of this album is blistering and abrasive, possessing an industrially charged post-punk feel. Things quickly escalate with “Traffic Stop,” a frenetic track reminiscent of New Jersey’s best mathcore, ultimately blasting into a deafening bellow of bass that defies analog generation, whereas “Parasite” promptly discards more melancholic melodies for raucous, swinging bass and guitar coupled with sampled distortion and doomy toms.

Yet, despite the intensity, there are ample refrains filled with clean guitars and conspicuously melodic vocals. “Vanity’s Sake” possesses a reflective dolor, with guitar arpeggios beneath spoken word vocals almost like the more esoteric offerings of Converge. “Black Light on 16th Street” is the most lentissimo moment in the album, a beautifully minimal combination of drums, guitar, and bass resounding with an almost postmodern post-punk Pink Floyd tinge, while also avoiding simple clean/quiet alternations. Between the extremes of aggression and lamentation, there are also plenty of bizarre amalgams of those polarities that further endear Mourning Ritual. “House of Mirrors” features a piano interlude that instills a schizoid oddness to the manic yet mournful energy, whereas “Editors’ Note” features the most esoteric sampling of the album, hearkening to the oddness of The Dillinger Escape Plan’s “Sick On Sunday” with all its stochastic and sporadic blasts, chatters, and sub-bass from Shaun Ringsmuth, one of the few contributing artists on the record.

Although reissued material can often lack lasting value, Mourning Ritual offers a powerful and punchy synthesis of many textures and trappings that’s well worth a listen. There’s a laudable amount of charm throughout its length, even for those who might not typically be fans of its ostensible influences.



Track list

[promised end] Traffic Stop Vanity’s Sake I’ll Never Feel Like Anything Blossoming Winter House of Mirrors Fault Black Light on 16th Street Parasite Editor’s Note Field of Warmth



Virgin Mother

Zegema Beach Records

Tomb Tree Tapes

Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)