Vexing Hex

Album: Solve Et Coagula

Category: Occult Rock

Label: Wise Blood Records

Release Date: 2024-06-21

Author: Merv Uzzell (Muzz79)





If you’ve not yet taken a trip on the Vexing Hex ghost train, then go grab yourself a ticket and hop onboard. Formed in the plains of Central Illinois, the occult rockers are heavily inspired by ‘70s prog rock, new wave, and ‘80s metal, citing the influence of Alice in Chains, Devo, and even The Beatles. It’s quite the concoction, I’m sure you’d agree, which is why it makes it very difficult to pigeonhole the band into one particular genre. But, if you are a fan of bands like Danzig, Ghost, Uncle Acid, Blue Öyster Cult, or Lucifer, then this is probably going to be right up your alley. Solve Et Coagula is the band’s sophomore album, the title meaning to dissolve and coagulate, basically breaking something down to its basic elements and reforming it into something new, which is quite an apt metaphor for a band with so many different stylistic influences. “Besmirched” opens with Toni Iommi-esque open string minor key hammer-ons, before a downward picked riff chugs along a funky bassline reminiscent of the theme to The Munsters. It’s a fun headbanger that shares a lot of similarities with Anthrax’s classic “Madhouse.” We get some spooky ‘60s psych rock on the earworm “Poison Apple,” a song that interestingly didn’t start life out as a Vexing Hex track, but luckily for us because it’s one of the record’s most fun moments, ultimately made the grade. Cadaverus’ theatrical vocals give the songs so much extra life, sitting somewhere between Rocky Horror’s Peter Hinwood and Stu Mackenzie from King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard. The band certainly shares elements of the Aussie rock outfit’s sound too, particularly on the whimsical “One Thousand Eyes.” The doom-heavy “VViciphobia,” with its slow insidious riffs, manages to capture the creeping menace of Slayer’s “Expendable Youth” and Metallica’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” with clunking church bells ringing out over spooky vocal harmonies adding to the foreboding atmosphere. Sure, it’s all ludicrous cliché, but if you’re not having fun singing along to such lyrics as “You accuse her in the village square / You lead the witch hunt, but she’s no longer there / To your horror, now they see the proof / Your leg’s been altered into a cloven hoof,” then it’s time to check your pulse! The band, at times, borders into almost comedic territory the likes of which Detroit rockers Electric Six would be proud of. In particular, one can’t help but beam at the hammy vocal harmonies and goofy lyrics on the gothic rock anthem “Mind Funeral.” Horror-themed rock has often fallen prey to the same downfall that nailed the coffin shut on ‘80s hair metal, that being it was often all spectacle and no substance. However, Vexing Hex is fortunate to have found that right balance of macabre bravado and cheesy humor, with enough technical chops to pull it off.



Track list:

Into the Night Besmirched One Thousand Eyes VViccaphobia Solve Et Coagula! Mind Funeral Poison Apple Sarcophagus Revivified



