Album: Sentimental Craving For Beauty

Category: Alternative / Dream Pop

Label: Projekt Records

Release Date: 9-8-2023

Author: Lucia Z. Liner (luciazliner)





So often, music is seen as an escape, a way to tune out the world and be with ourselves. How soon one is to forget how that escapism can run both ways. The feeling of getting away and shrugging off worldly ills isn’t limited to the consumer, but can also be the producer’s modus operandi. With Armenian transplants VEiiLA, truer statements could not be made, as the duo of vocalist Vif Nüte and multi-instrumentalist Bes Eirid bring their melancholy downtempo to the world following the Russian occupation of Ukraine. This second full-length, Sentimental Craving For Beauty is a contemplative, dreamy sort of record, with 13 tracks blending coldwave, witch house, dream pop, and more.

A two-person act creating soundscapes as full and stirring as these is something to behold, and the deft hands of Nüte and Eirid are apparent from the album’s opening. Electronic soundscapes and clean, chorus-laden guitars lead the way for Nüte’s voice, which lies somewhere between Lana Del Rey-like crooning and Sia-esque belts. “Made of Air” and “Ocean’s Breath” especially showcase Nüte’s range, positioning her as the Baltic creature for which the project is named. Even at their busiest and most urgent, the musical masterstrokes that Eirid paints are still too easy to get lost in. “Broken Toy” is a treat in the early parts of the record, as a seven-minute opus full of chilled-out groove and layer after layer of instrumentation coming in to complement the last.

Though they are a band trying to find a new home amid unimaginable circumstances, VEiiLA’s less-is-more approach to dream pop is paying off. This is the kind of record to put on and lose oneself for an hour or so, or at the very least sit alone and let things wash over you with each measure. If this is what a sentimental craving for beauty sounds like, may listeners find themselves satiated by record’s end.



Track list:

Can’t Forgive Myself I Had a Dream Broken Toy [Album Version] Another Day Furnace Cool Push the Pedal [Album Version] Do You Hear Me [Album Version] Made of Air Ocean’s Breath Common Decency My Blues Sick to the Bone



