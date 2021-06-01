VAZUM

Album: Vampyre Villa

Category: Gothic / Death Rock / Alternative

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2020-08-01





Self-proclaimed “deathgaze” trio VAZUM recorded Vampyre Villa during the beginning of the 2020 quarantine, although you wouldn’t have known it from the production quality of the album (a lucky 13 tracks, of course). Starting things off is “Embers,” a Pixies-esque cacophony with bandleader Zach Pliska’s singsong vocals backed by newcomer bassist and vocalist Emily Sturm. Pliska’s driving drums complement Zachary Anderson’s buzzsaw guitars and launch us headfirst into the gloomy grunge of “Rat,” which chugs along with big gothic rock beats and Sturm’s vocals pushed up front in the mix during the choruses. “Under Darkness” is especially striking, blending dramatic synth strings with drums reminiscent of Kevin Haskins of Bauhaus. Most of the songs have both Pliska and Sturm harmonizing on vocals – sometimes it’s dissonant, and other times, it’s downright beautiful; either way, it’s very effective. “Crystal” is a mid-tempo ballad held together by synth pads, a whimsical legato bass line, and Pliska’s vocals floating on top to give the song a vulnerable, stark quality. The last track, “Brakes” is even more so, as it’s nothing but Pliska’s vocals and huge, reverberant synths. For all the noisy fun of unconventional melodies and chord progressions, there’s still plenty of solid musicianship to make this a strong album in VAZUM’s discography. If you want something in your playlist to transition between the gloom of big-hair gothic rock, the loud-and-loose aesthetic of grunge, and the spaciness of shoegaze, but with more energy, this is it… Vampyre Villa will take you there and back.



Track list:

Embers Rat Poison Under Darkness Seven Times Lies Glue Schema Lucille Crystal In Night Fall Down Captive Heart Brakes



Adrian Halo (MachinewithHumanSkin)