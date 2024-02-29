Various Artists

Album: Retronomicon: Tributes For the New American Century and Beyond

Category: Compilations / Electro / Industrial / Rock

Label: ParaLuna Records

Release Date: 2024-02-01

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





It’s a beautiful thing when the underground music scene shows up to aide one of its own; the outpouring of tributes and efforts to assist Charles Levi with his health and living costs in the wake of his 2021 hospitalization has been impressive, to say the least. Now among them is Retronomicon, a compilation released under the ParaLuna Records imprint founded and curated by Vinnie Saletto of Giant Monsters on the Horizon. With all the proceeds going to assist Levi, this collection presents renditions of 17 songs that inspired him from the ‘80s, which at the very least should make it a fun excursion for most, with the added benefit of providing aide for a powerhouse musician without whom modern music wouldn’t be the same. From the progressive rock of King Crimson and ASIA to the new wave and synthpop stylings of The Pet Shop Boys, Duran Duran, and The Thompson Twins, from the gothic post-punk of Bauhaus to the industrial grit of Skinny Puppy, and more, there’s much to enjoy here. One can certainly praise the collection for spotlighting the voices of Betty X and Kimberly of Bow Ever Down, each appearing across multiple tracks and delivering sensational performances. Similarly, SU’s rendition of “Smothered Hope” is noteworthy for not only its faithful execution, but for the vocals emphasizing the song’s inherent melodicism and deceptive pop tone, while Violet Wanda accomplishes the unenviable task of translating the complex polyrhythms of “Discipline” to an electronic template with stunning aplomb. PreCog’s cover of Madonna’s “Oh Father” is simply excellent with some lovely vocal harmonies to boot, and while the caustic tonal palette Microwaved employs might seem a tad overwrought, it works surprisingly well in his rendition of Love and Rockets’ “So Alive.” On the other hand, Doors in the Labyrinth’s doomy metal take on Oingo Boingo’s “Dead Man’s Party” is rather novel, though sadly not nearly as overtly fun as the original, and it’s great to hear Levi himself with Bangalore and Betty X on the cover of Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me with Your Best Shot,” but the track capriciously shifts from a faithful cover to percussive and glitch-laden chaos… strange and intriguing if nothing else. It’s perhaps dirty pool to critique any of the tracks on a compilation with such a noble cause behind it, and the participating artists clearly acted out of love and admiration for Charles Levi. For not only championing stylistic diversity, but also being one more powerful show of solidarity for an artist in need, Retronomicon is worth every penny.



Track list:

Apology Kink – West End Girls LeviLevi vs. Bangalore ft. Betty X – Hit Me with Your Best Shot PreCog – Oh Father SU – Smothered Hope Microwaved – So Alive Betty X – The Chauffeur Doors in the Labyrinth – Dead Man’s Party Giant Monsters on the Horizon – It’s a Sin Missing in Stars – Hold Me Now PlanetDamage – Sunglasses at Night Stabbed By Prongs ft. Bow Ever Down – Heat of the Moment Violet Wanda – Discipline Dogtablet – Hollow Hills Glitch Factor – Strangelove Hororhaus ft. Bow Ever Down – Take My Breath Away Renegade Sl8ve vs. Giant Monsters on the Horizon – Desperate, But Not Serious Stoneburner – The Crab Song



ParaLuna Records

Facebook, Bandcamp

Charles Levi

Website, Facebook, Instagram, GoFundMe Campaign