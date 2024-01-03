Various Artists

Album: God’s Fool

Category: Compilations

Label: Submarine Broadcasting Company

Release Date: 2023-10-02

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Although he directed only seven films in his lifetime, each one of Andrei Tarkovsky’s works remain a subject of intense discussion and analysis, and while Solaris may be the most well regarded, 1979’s Stalker has persisted as one of his crowning cinematic achievements. With God’s Fool, the Submarine Broadcasting Company pays tribute to this seminal classic, essentially producing an entirely new soundtrack to accompany the film; this is not an entirely new concept in itself, and some might find it a dubious exercise given the austerity and sparseness of the original score, contributing to its otherworldly atmosphere.

Still, there is some intrigue in hearing how the participating artists interpret Stalker and their assigned sequences. For example, St. James Infirmary creates a moaning ambience for “Meeting at the Bar,” the foreboding piano theme not only evoking a feeling of disinterested denizens in the background of the characters’ illicit meeting, but also hinting at the inimical journey that awaits them. Similarly, the pensive emptiness of wispy and windy pads Draaier employs for “Abandoned Vehicles” leading into the subdued piano of the “Writer Alone” seems to suit the mood quite well, as do the dissonant and hollow takes on “The Tunnel” by Bacford and Von Heuser, and Elsehow’s meditative tones for the Stalker’s daughter’s display of “Telekinesis” leading to “The End” makes for a rather lovely conclusion.

On the other hand, Greg Nieuwsma scores the characters’ “Arrival in The Zone” and subsequent scene of “Tying Knots” with an almost pleasant interplay of synth and guitar, the discernibly off-kilter melodiousness contrasting with the relatively quiet tension of the scene. The same can be said of “Those Who Failed” by Mzungu, the high-pitched synth almost gnawing at the eardrums in a manner that undermines the impact, and while Elsehow’s “A Crown of Thorns” is a rather delightful and dreamy piece on its own, one wonders if it adequately scores the characters’ exchanges during one of the most iconic images in Stalker. Trium Circulorum’s analog swells and arpeggios capture the urgency of the Writer’s disregard for the Stalker’s reprimands and indeed sounds like something that could’ve been produced for a late ‘70s film, and there is an almost sinister air about the resonant guitar and droning bass swells of Stringmodulator’s vision of “The Room of Sand,” but even these pieces feel more robust than was necessary.

All available to view via Mosfilm, Tarkovsky’s films were somewhat outsider even in their own time, so it’s highly subjective just how well God’s Fool works as a soundtrack to Stalker as the ancillary requirements and expectations for film scores have changed in the near 45 years since its initial release. It’s then perhaps a boon that the label also provides a special edit of the compilation synchronized to the movie, so audiences can more effectively experience the alternative sonic vision God’s Fool provides and judge for themselves. If nothing else, it’s at least a fine collection of avant-garde electronic ambience on its own.



Track list:

Whettman Chelmets – Opening Credits ~ Stalker’s Apartment St. James Infirmary – Meeting at the Bar Izzyhereyet – Setting Out ~ The Police Motorcyclist ~ The Train at the Barrier The German Ocean – Through the Checkpoint ~ Riding the Trolley Greg Nieuwsma – Arrival in The Zone ~ Tying Knots ~ No Way Back Draaier – Abandoned Vehicles ~ Towards the Room ~ Writer Alone Trium Circulorum – Writer Goes to the Room ~ A Warning ~ Part Two Bacford – The Tunnel ~ The Sluice Ikjyoce – Finding the Professor ~ By the River ~ The Dog ~ The Argument Colonial Skyway – Stalker’s Dream ~ Relics in the River Von Heuser – The Tunnel Stringmodulator – The Door and the Gun ~ The Room of Sand ~ Writer’s Monologue Mzungu – Those Who Failed ~ The Dog Enters ~ Choice Elsehow – A Crown of Thorns ~ Birdsong ~ The Bomb Glove of Bones – The Fight ~ God’s Fool ~ The Rain T.R. Hand – Monkey is Waiting Von Heuser – Carrying Monkey Home ~ Not of This World ~ Zhena Speaks Elsehow – Telekinesis ~ The End



