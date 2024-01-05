Various Artists

Album: Be One of Us: 1987 Revisited

Category: Compilations

Label: Distortion Productions

Release Date: 2023-11-03

Author: Duke Togo (Golgo13)





Even after 36 years, The Lost Boys is still a beloved movie in the vampire genre; there was an inherent hipness to its mix of comedy and horror, a stellar cast, and of course, a memorable soundtrack… one that Distortion Productions’ Jim Semonik calls a favorite, so it’s no surprise that the label would include it as the latest entry in Electronic Saviors’ soundtrack tribute series. Where Be One of Us: 1987 Revisited stands out is in its flow, for while it is as much a mixed bag as Draven’s Mixtape or Respect the Prime were, each of the individual artists’ renditions of their respective songs works stylistically together in such a way that it might even supersede the original soundtrack upon which the album is based.

GoFight kicks things off with the appropriately festive “Good Times,” the pop/rock groove of the song working well with the band’s electroscuzz sound, leading almost fluidly into the crunchy riffs and beats of God Module’s take on “Lost in the Shadows,” and later on, The Battlefront’s gritty and grimy version of “Laying Down the Law.” There’s also the slowed down and gloomier interpretation of The Doors’ “People are Strange” by Adoration Destroyed and NØIR, which unfortunately adds about as little to the song as Echo & the Bunnymen’s version on the original soundtrack. Arguably, Mummy Calls’ “Beauty Has Her Way” and Eddie & the Tide’s “Power Play” were among the least notable tracks on that album, but this doesn’t stop Null Device and Sapphira Vee from giving their respective versions their all, both easily more memorable than their original counterparts.

The weight of the movie’s theme of “Cry Little Sister” falls on Ashbury Heights, and while it’s an effectively faithful performance with the eerie “Thou shall not…” background vocals executed wonderfully, the vocals lack some of the original’s power, failing to hit that emotive crescendo that gave the song its epic feel. On the other hand, one can’t help but revel in memories of Tim Capello’s oiled up hip-swaying physique as Glass Apple Bonzai lovingly takes on “I Still Believe,” complete with saxophone accompaniment. As well, EVA X gives “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me” that right amount of drama and gravitas with sweet piano and an even sweeter vocal; between her and the aforementioned Glass Apple Bonzai, covers of covers almost have no business being this good.

Whether you’re a fan of The Lost Boys or not, there’s a comfort in knowing that you don’t actually had to have seen or even necessarily like the movie to appreciate this album. Sure, it’s an adoring recreation of its soundtrack, but beyond that, it’s a fine collection of some of the current electro/industrial scene’s best acts paying tribute to a cinematic and cultural touchstone; even for the refined and modern production, listening to Be One of Us is sure to have many partying like it’s 1987 again.



Track list:

GoFight – Good Times God Module – Lost in the Shadows EVA X – Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me The Battlefront – Laying Down the Law Adoration Destroyed x NØIR – People Are Strange Ashbury Heights – Cry Little Sister Sapphira Vee – Power Play Glass Apple Bonzai – I Still Believe Null Device – Beauty Has Her Way Red Lokust – To the Shock of Miss Louise



Distortion Productions

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram