Vague Lanes

Album: Foundation and Divergence

Category: Goth / Post-Punk / Darkwave

Label: Swiss Dark Nights

Release Date: 2022-12-24





Mike Cadoo and Badger McInnes have each carved their own particular niches in the world of music, with Vague Lanes affording them both the opportunity to delve deeply into their shared love for classic post-punk and goth/rock. Restricting themselves to a palette of 4-string and 6-string bass guitars, drum machines, and a few synth textures, the duo’s sound hearkens back to the genre’s earliest tenets, making the title of Foundation and Divergence all the more fitting. Memories of The Cure’s Pornography are sure to abound amid the cold thrust of the opening “Anhydrophobic,” the entrancing gated keyboards and bass lines of “Here Now,” the snappy grooves and ghostly effects of “Nihilist Knot Twist,” or the eerie and indolent buildups of “Hollow Clock,” the vocals throughout projecting a throaty, almost grimy baritone more akin to Michael Aliani’s work on the early albums of IKON. Of course, the definition and articulation tends to be obscured by the cold ambience of the proceedings, but it doesn’t hide the earnest and sober delivery. Given Cadoo’s past work in bands like Gridlock and Dryft, it’s rather gratifying to hear such directness and minimalism in the drums, focusing on the impact of the beats rather than indulging in programming excess. The interplay of bass guitars to create melody and harmony lines, drenched in delay, chorus, and flanger effects, is textbook goth, with some of the miasmal passages recalling Neil McKay’s tone on Autumn’s The Hating Tree. Some tracks like “We’ll Always Have Never” and the following “A Dying Star” revel in their offbeat nature, the latter track especially notable as some light percussive flourishes and slithery ascending synth arpeggios give the song a more vibrant character, while the natural and artificial harmonics set to a robust synth bass on “Organum” give rise to a boisterous display of drumbeats that close Foundation and Divergence out quite marvelously. It’s a strong debut and aficionados of the genre should enjoy the degrees to which Vague Lanes has adhered to its primary characteristics, crafting an album that builds on the foundations even as it offers little in the way of divergence.



Track list:

Anhydrophobic We’ll Always Have Never A Dying Star Nihilist Knot Twist Here Now The Kneeling The Induction to Waves Hollow Clock Organum



Vague Lanes

Swiss Dark Nights

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)