Uranium

Album: Wormboiler

Category: Industrial / Doom / Noise

Label: Sentient Ruin Laboratories

Release Date: 2021-11-05





Industrial music often invokes motifs of destruction and wasted landscapes, but often does so more conceptually or spiritually, rather than firmly fixing listeners in such an explicit environment. However, Uranium’s Wormboiler is unambiguously and unmistakably of its genre, comprised of torturous, irradiated environments that channel the likes of Throbbing Gristle and Godflesh. A fusion of the previous The Glorious Void and unreleased Wormboiler material, it does unfortunately somewhat present as a polymerization of two discrete efforts. Although the differences aren’t quite night and day, there is definitely a sense of a compositional shift, especially since The Glorious Void numbers lead into one another seamlessly, unlike their Wormboiler counterparts. However, this is overall a furious offering of unapologetic menace.

Starting the album with a bang is “Cold Furnace,” which resounds in a deathly, doom-heavy drawl, its essence undoubtedly of nuclear agony. Whited-out screams and wind-blasting pads evoke the futuristic moments of Chrono Trigger or Doom, these textures recursively permuting the album in songs such as “We Deserve Death” and “Defeated, I Carry Myself to the Gallows,” but fortunately, there are also breaks in what could otherwise easily become predictable noise. “Nobody Will Ever Miss Me” veers into a more experimental limbo, evoking the Dillinger Escape Plan’s “Sick on Sunday” with its backwards winding creaks and marble-scattered textures, “Hate Thyself for the Callous World Cares Not” offering a similar Dillinger-esque noise interlude, complete with brass and distortion. The increasing presence of demonic choirs builds throughout the album, culminating in “The Glorious Void,” which ties things sonically back into “Defeated, I Carry Myself to the Gallows” with its sodium hexafluoride-huffing choir and a more triumphant symphonic score beneath its hellish procession.

Ultimately, there’s an air of undeniable authenticity to the abrasive rawness of the album’s opening, but as it segues into the songs from The Glorious Void, its shift into a more ambient noise style feels a little less awe-inspiring after the initial fury of its debut. However, this variance is ultimately appreciable, and no doubt broadens its appeal to fans of slightly more ambient modes of music, resulting in a fitting and filthy soundtrack to accompany the nuclear specter lurking among us once again.



Track list:

Cold Furnace Wormboiler We Deserve Death Nobody Will Ever Miss Me Defeated, I Carry Myself to the Gallows Hate Thyself for the Callous World Cares Not The Glorious Void



Sentient Ruin Laboratories

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)