Uranium

Album: An Exacting Punishment

Category: Black Metal / Industrial / Dark Ambient

Label: Sentient Ruin Laboratories

Release Date: 2023-01-27

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





Following in the footsteps of 2021’s Wormboiler, Uranium’s back with another hell-infused oeuvre. Less abstract and ambient than its predecessor, An Exacting Punishment possesses a more pronounced black metal vibe. Its pugilistic percussion is evident right out of the gates as “Trinity” boasts a brisk snare snapping beneath acerbic synthesizers and chainsaw-styled guitars, with guttural growls and moans à la Anders Colsefni on Slipknot’s Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.. The title track itself is a somewhat curious creation, bits of the black metal influence pervading its length, but there’s also an admittedly strong video game twist to it – almost shades of Mega Man – before it draws down into a more sulfurous breakdown. As such, it’s definitely a dynamic song that doesn’t stick to one note, but it also admittedly feels a little confused in the vastness of how it begins and ends… experimental without a doubt. “No Light” ultimately redeems (m)any of the less immediately satisfying moments on the album, a groovy, ballsy opening showcasing the traditional drum kit percussion so characteristic of the album, ultimately collapsing into gore vocals and abrasive, shrieking noise – arguably the strongest number off the album.

Numbers such as “Prison of Flesh” and “Gnawing at the Bones” hearken back to Wormboiler with their palpable ambience; the former is a medley of reverberating samples and feedback underscored by the meaty thwack of toms, culminating in a throaty rasp of bass strings clicking and snapping with “Iowa”-like menace, whereas the latter has a certain cinematic intensity, atmospheres creating a lush alien soundscape punctuated by distorted vocal samples. One does wonder if there are six minutes of merit to this sonic experiment, but editing down is rarely an aggressive consideration when creating ambience; nonetheless, it seems a bit out of place considering some of the more traditional songwriting seen in the earlier numbers.

Ultimately, An Exacting Punishment is a monstrous hybrid of more extreme metal subgenres and the industrial/electronic world – no simple 4/4 snare-kick combos, but blast beats and double bass for days. Something for those who appreciate blackened industrial ugliness, but still appreciate a good palate cleanser between sonic scourging.



Track list:

Trinity Prison of Flesh Gnawing at the Bones An Exacting Punishment No Light



