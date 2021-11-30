Unto Others

Album: Strength

Category: Goth / Metal

Label: Roadrunner Records

Release Date: 2021-09-24





Formerly known as Idle Hands, this Portland, OR metal act blends the sounds of many gothic greats to belt out its own brand of grim, over-the-top metal. After rereleasing two EPs and the 2019 full-length Mana debut under the new moniker in early 2021, Unto Others had one more treat to come in the fall: a major label debut on Roadrunner Records. While the band is sure to draw comparisons to the likes of Type O Negative and The Sisters of Mercy, at times sounding like a high energy mixture of the two, it is admittedly hard to describe Unto Others without making comparisons to these acts as so few have managed this same level of morose swagger. Starting off with the frantic “Heroin,” Unto Others shows off a penchant for dark subject matter and a gift for storytelling in their songwriting as it tells a first-person story of addiction. Followed up by what is sure to be a theme song for many a depressed introvert, namely “Downtown,” we see the range of melancholy and despair Unto Others is capable of. Punctuating all of this, throughout Strength are energetic metal guitar riffs, deep bass lines, and plucky drum rhythms that leave you bopping along enjoying Unto Others’ pain. Vocalist Gabriel Franco’s style wonderfully blends the gloomy baritone croon of an Andrew Eldritch or Peter Steele, but with a greater range of delivery and the occasional howls and grunts of “hunh!” that brings some heavy metal life to the voice of the undead. With only two full-lengths under the belt, but a long history of work in other bands, Unto Others already has the sound of seasoned veterans operating at their prime and is flat-out one of the most entertaining and exciting acts with that sulfurous gothic tinge operating today. Fans of dark music should arise from their coffins and immediately take notice.



Track list:

Heroin Downtown When Will Gods Work Be Done No Children Laughing Now Destiny Little Bird Why Just a Matter of Time Hell is For Children Summer Lightning Instinct Strength



Trubie Turner (Flexei)