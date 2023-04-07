Unto Others

Album: Strength II …Deep Cuts

Category: Goth / Metal

Label: Roadrunner Records

Release Date: 2023-02-10

Author: Trubie Turner (Flexei)





While spreading their gloom across the globe with extensive worldwide touring, Portland, Oregon’s Unto Others has released a brief EP of unreleased tracks and demos to hold over fans until the band is home long enough to get back to the studio. Originally recorded during the Strength sessions, though not making the original cut, this collection of tracks offers an interesting look into Unto Others’ editorial process, while also offering something to temporarily satisfy the appetites of their fans hungry for more.

These cut tracks don’t deviate from the sound of morose swagger that Unto Others has cultivated with its high energy blend of heavy metal and gothic-tinged rock, but their exclusion from the original Strength doesn’t feel shocking. Acting as a great opener, the steady drum work that greets the listener in “Sailing in the Darkness” hearkens back to Mana-era style and offers a toe-tapping, air drumming early highlight. “The Fire of Youth” fits some of the themes of isolation and alienation found in Strength, but it may have been a bit too “on the nose” with its pandering to edgy youth and may have overlapped a bit too much with “Downtown” to make the cut. “Passion Rules the Game” is a bit of an inconsequential track that doesn’t offend, but barely stands out, feeling more like a placeholder until the next track as it suddenly fades out with whimper. “When the Hammer Strikes” appropriately strikes home a bit better with its strong opening riff and its lyrical storytelling, but it also definitely feels like a demo with its verses being catchier than its chorus and its abrupt fadeout ending instead of an expected closing verse.

Overall, it’s hard to turn one’s nose up at more Unto Others because the gloomy charm of the band is in full effect in these tracks, but it’s also pretty clear to see why these tracks didn’t make the cut. They’re just not as strong as most of the material found on Strength, Mana, or their short EPs. While the recording industry seems to have moved beyond B-sides, it’s safe to look at Strength II …Deep Cuts as a collection of B-sides in every sense of the term. They’re good, fun tracks that don’t quite hit the same lofty highs (or depressing lows) as most of the tracks on its sister album.



Track list:

Sailing in the Darkness The Fire of Youth Over Western Shores Passion Rules the Game Change of Heart (Demo) When the Hammer Strikes (Demo)



Unto Others

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Roadrunner Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram