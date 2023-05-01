Unloved

Album: Polychrome

Category: Alternative / Goth / Electronic

Label: Heavenly Recordings

Release Date: 2023-02-24

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





Emerging from the same recording period as material for The Pink Album, Unloved’s Polychrome is a complement that closely follows the 2022 LP’s hallmark style of chilled out lo-fi tunes. A mix of electronic and more classical band instrumentation delivers the best of both worlds, neither too rigidly analog nor too definitively departed from the charms of real strings and drums; one thinks of Queen Adreena’s Taxidermy and/or Radiohead’s Hail to the Thief. Where Polychrome departs from its predecessor is most noticeable in the latter half of the album – where The Pink Album has a bit more recurring beach goth flair à la Chelsea Wolfe’s Birth of Violence and Lana Del Rey’s Honeymoon. Songs like “I Just Stop” veer into something more Nancy Sinatra-esque, jazzy and sirenic, before bursting into a big band-like chorus of strings and percussion picking up. “It’s Hard to Hold You Close When the World Keeps Turning” and “Only For You” continue in this more jazz-laced styling, vibes akin to Del Rey’s Blue Banisters exuding from the vocals. Some final variants in the energy emerge in songs like “Thank You For Being That Friend, You Know, the One You Never Want to Say Goodbye to,” a downplayed and almost folk ballad, fingerpicked acoustic guitar lilting beneath vocals that evoke Swans’ “Trust Me.” “Rain On My Parade” channels bits of Shirley Bassey, plodding bass and a choir of strings singing in the background to ultimately wind down the album. Overall, Polychrome is a well crafted and pleasurable piece of art that builds on the successes of The Pink Album, while also foraying in new directions and further consolidating Unloved’s signature sound of lo-fi vibes with surf-saddled melodies.



Track list:

Polychrome Thrill Me I Did It Thank You For Being That Friend, You Know, the One You Never Want to Say Goodbye to I Just Stop It’s Hard to Hold You Close When the World Keeps Turning Only For You Far From Here Rain On My Parade



