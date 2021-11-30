Uber Anal

Album: Diarrhea of a Madman

Category: Electro / Industrial / Metal

Label: Self-released (Infowhores)

Release Date: 2021-02-01





After availing himself of the saccharine whimsy of Red This Ever and the cybernetic belligerence of M.O.L.D., it should perhaps come as no surprise that Matthew Marzolf – a.k.a. DJ Zombot – would branch off into an even more flippant and irreverent brand of electrified aggression. With a name like Uber Anal, and the EP titled with a glibly fecal take on the Ozzy Osbourne album… well, you should already know what you’re getting; one already can imagine that good taste is not of prime importance to the artist, with the Diarrhea of a Madman debut EP serving up his dedication to his punk and metal influences. Those familiar with the man’s past work with Machines of Living Death will recognize his abrasive production touches, primarily in the blend of programmed rhythms and live electronic drumming underscoring a driving mesh of guttural synths and searing guitars. This is an especially potent mixture in the rendition of “Black Sabbath,” which pushes for an even uglier and more horrific tone than the original, the fluidity of the shrill synths playing the main riff to perfection, while Metallica’s “No Remorse” is rendered sludgy and dark as the drums accentuated by steely and throbbing electronics, along with the jarring stabs of guitar, punish the listener’s ears mercilessly. The same can be said of Slayer’s “Silent Scream” as the beats blast as furiously as the original, but with an almost orchestral synth tone that gives this version an even more martial ambience, although the guitar solo is sadly unpronounced in the mix (a quality that holds true for much of the EP), but the strident horror/punk of Misfits’ “London Dungeon” works rather well in this more straightforwardly electronic version that serves as the closest Uber Anal comes to offering a danceable single. Of course, the vocals throughout the EP are manipulated and distorted to such a degree that they are virtually indecipherable, sounding like a death grunt filtered through the foulest possible vocoder setting, which only adds to the experience in utterly laughable fashion. Listening to Diarrhea of a Madman, many will likely find it difficult not to draw comparisons to the frivolous abrasion of BILE, and one can imagine that should Zombot choose to pursue more original material on future releases that it would bear a resemblance to the gritty and raw sounds of Stoneburner… or maybe he’ll just literally and figuratively flip us the finger alongside the devil horns… this writer says, “why not?”



Track list:

Acid Rain Silent Scream Black Sabbath London Dungeon No Remorse Waking the Dead



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)