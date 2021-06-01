U96 & Wolfgang Flür

Album: Transhuman

Category: Techno / Electronic

Label: Radikal Records / UNLTD Recordings

Release Date: 2020-09-04





Even as musical styles and technology continues to evolve, there is always a strange sense of joy when one of the progenitors of a style puts out an album that seems to say, “Let me show you how it’s done.” In the case of Transhuman, two of the pioneering entities in modern electronic and techno seem to have done just that, as German techno legends U96 continue a fruitful collaboration with Wolfgang Flür, best known for his long tenure with Kraftwerk. As one can imagine, the album does nothing to veer away from the established norms of the genre they helped to invent and cultivate across the decades, as tracks like “Zukunftsmusik (Radiophonique)” and “Data Landscape” seem to evoke the post-Krautrock electronic experiments that Flür participated in, the juxtaposition of disaffected human with synthesized vocals sounding right of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, the swirls of ambience and dynamic progressions as delightful now as they were then. Other tracks like “Hamburg – Düsseldorf,” “Specimen,” “To the Limit,” and “Transhumanist” are even more notable for being pure examples of unadulterated techno, each full of rhythmic peaks and valleys, galloping electronic sequences and arpeggios, and touches of spaced out celestial pads for good measure; in this vein, “Clone” stands as this writer’s favorite as its darker tonality and angular bass line backed by clangs and crashes that reverberate against a syncopated passage is simply excellent. “Sexersizer” is also worth mentioning as the funky bass tone and eerily manipulated vocals and vocoders make for an appropriately erotic ‘90s IDM anthem befitting a replicant pleasure model, while the spirited and soulful female vocal accompaniment on “Planet in Fever,” along with its topical lyrics, rubbery bass, mechanoid beats, and wonderful synths make for one of the best tracks on Transhuman. Closing things out is “Let Yourself Go,” and its easy to discern why it was chosen as a single given its techno-pop energy so intrinsic to U96; in fact, this arguably makes it one of the least engaging tracks on the album, with the glitches and overall tonality of the subsequent Beatsole remix taking on more of a modern EDM sheen, effectively bridging together the past, present, and future of U96, Wolfgang Flür, and electronic music as a whole. Transhuman is not likely to be considered a groundbreaking entry in the annals of techno, but it doesn’t need to be. U96 and Wolfgang Flür both played a significant part in the creation and development of the genre and its variants, and to hear them joining forces, without pretense or grandstanding, to craft a simply good techno album is well worth the price of admission.



Track list:

Transhuman Hamburg – Düsseldorf Zukunftsmusik (Radiophonique) Specimen Clone To the Limit Zufallswelt Planet in Fever Shifted Reality Kreiselkompass Data Landscape Transhumanist Sexersizer Maschinenraum Let Yourself Go Let Yourself Go [Beatsole Remix]



U96

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Wolfgang Flür

Facebook, SoundCloud, YouTube

Radikal Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

UNLTD Recordings

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)