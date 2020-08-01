TWIN TRIBES

Album: Ceremony

Category: Post-Punk / Coldwave / Darkwave

Label: Negative Gain Productions / Manic Depression Records / Young & Cold Records

Release Date: 2019-12-13





Brownsville, TX duo Twin Tribes delivers a nostalgic and traditional goth sound in this second full-length album, Ceremony. With plucky guitar riffs drenched in delay and vocals buried in reverb, the influence of goth legends such as The Cure and The Sisters of Mercy is emblazoned in the sound of Twin Tribes’ music. Luis Navarro and Joel Nino, Jr. keep the origins of their band a bit of a mystery, but what is apparent is their influential grip on the current goth scene. The striking yet understated visual style coupled with their danceable, cleanly produced music makes the band hard to ignore. Ceremony starts off with a darkly dreamy intro track, titled “Exilio;” as the song doesn’t follow traditional song structure, there is a cinematic quality to the start of the album, setting the mood for the tracks to follow. Moody and mysterious, “The River” is rife with dreamy synthesizers, atmospheric vocals, and beautifully haunting guitars that showcase what the elements of great goth music from the ‘80s could have sounded like with modern production quality – something that popular bands like Drab Majesty have done in recent years. The vocals are more up front than some of the other tracks and the guitars, though not lacking in delay, sound clear and present. The percussion aspect leaves much to be desired, but the simplistic nature works well with this style of music that focuses more on mood than dynamics. “Obsidian” is a down-tempo, melancholic track reminiscent of “Charlotte Sometimes” by The Cure. The delivery of the vocals coupled with reversed resampled atmospheric sounds cascade like waves. The kick is heavy and so is the mood. The closing track, “Shrine” stands out from the rest with a swinging beat that differs from the rest of the songs, and there is an air of nostalgia in the way the vocals are delivered – sung much softer than the rest, the vocals tucked back and buried in a fog of reverb, thus adding to the melancholy nature of the piece. “Shrine” sounds like it would fit well at the end of a goth John Hughes movie. Twin Tribes isn’t thinking outside the proverbial box, but Navarro and Nino are doing a damn good job at shining within it. Their strength lies in creating a mood, although they can sound too much like other artists at times. That being said, their future seems promising. They certainly know how to write good songs and create a visual mood behind them, leaving this writer excited to see what they come up with next.



Track list:

Exilio Heart & Feather The River Avalon Obsidian Fantasmas VII Upir Perdidos Shrine



Samantha Garcia (SGarcia37)