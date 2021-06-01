Trade Secrets

Album: These Other Lives, Part One / Part Two

Category: Electro / Rock / Coldwave

Label: Distortion Productions

Release Date: 2020-07-03 / 2021-01-22





“I like how people who are miles away are able to make something that personal,” says Damien Polak, and no other statement could better encompass the collaborative spirit of Trade Secrets. While past entries in the band’s discography were directly influenced by founder F.J. DeSanto’s travels in Japan, These Other Lives seems to focus more on the emotional core of each of the band’s contributing members, each accustomed to working remotely, yet creating songs that coalesce as a shared experience.

With each of the two EPs presenting four tracks, all adding up to a brisk 36-plus minutes, one might forgive the band for attempting to jampack each track with as much as possible to maximize the experience and give each contributor a moment to shine. However, it feels more as if all the elements intrinsic to Trade Secrets’ sound are exhibited in a more relaxed and contented fashion – nothing is overwrought or pushed to extremes, allowing the songs to breathe and exist in their own space. For instance, “Immersed (After We’re Gone)” lulls the listener into a cloudy psychedelic haze as the harmonious layers of vocals and shimmering guitars float above an almost nervous breakbeat, every element effortlessly merging into a blend of dreamy ‘60s-esque pop and mid ‘90s shoegaze, offset only by minimal guitar solos that remind this writer of Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour. The same can be said of “Left Behind” as Peter Riley’s luscious croon singing “Our need to belong, we traded our selves for something half as strong” feels all the more palpable in the wake of the global crisis, the song’s melancholy ambience giving way to a sense of defiance and hope. On the more upbeat side of things are tracks like “Glyphic,” “Frequency,” and especially “Burning Daylight,” each full of those signature passages of bouncy synth arpeggios, light techno beats, guitars that glisten like trickles of rain upon crystal goblets, and sardonic vocals so catchy that you’ll be singing along for hours. This is especially so on “Frequency,” Polak’s sultry vocals ensnaring the listener as the chorus moves into a halftime rhythm as the textures take on an almost synthwave character, while Riley’s energetic flow with subtle vocoder accompaniments and DeSanto’s funky bass on “Burning Daylight” makes for one of the best tracks overall.

Those familiar with the group’s general style are not likely to encounter many surprises on these two EPs, but this is hardly a detriment. As stated, there is a sense of relaxation about These Other Lives – not just due to the spectral layers of ambient guitars and electronics, but in the general comfort and confidence the band displays. Even with the distance between them, the musicians encapsulate a feeling of cohesion and intimacy that stands in contrast to past outings like Golden Life or Before We Vanish, while at the same time sharing in the sense of solipsism in “places we don’t understand.” With both EPs to be compiled into a single album, along with some additional material, These Other Lives is more than a worthwhile musical excursion.



Track list:

Part One

Out the Picture Frequency Immersed (After We’re Gone) Burning Daylight



Part Two

Five Things Left Behind Glyphic Prehab



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)