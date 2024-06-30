Trade Secrets

Album: Escaping History

Category: Electro / Rock / Coldwave

Label: Distortion Productions

Release Date: 2024-03-22

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Picking up where the two These Other Lives EPs left off, Escaping History sees Trade Secrets becoming even more the emotive and creative sum of its parts, with F.J. DeSanto serving as more of a conductor to guide the rest of the band. Of course, this isn’t to say that the album is a dramatic departure from what we’ve heard, but it’s in this assertion of Trade Secrets’ established sound that these nine tracks resonate so palpably. In contrast to the cyberpunk predilections of synthwave, the band presents a more contemporary and refined iteration of future synth appropriate for neon-lit and rainswept city streets. For instance, Missing Words’ James Meays brings to “Antarctic” and “Someone Else’s Dream” a series of bouncy dance rhythms, trickling synth flourishes, and sleek guitars that evoke the midnight haze of London’s Soho or Tokyo’s Shinjuku, the saccharine and dry vocals of John Kunkel meshing well with Peter Riley’s more robust tone in the latter track’s chorus. Riley shines brightest on the opening “Renegades” as he imbues the otherwise simple song structure with an emotive urgency that is immediately memorable, while the more subdued IDM ambience of “Metamorphosis” provides ample space for such poetic stanzas as “No reason for you to pretend” and “This story doesn’t have an end.” The same can be said of “Kyukei” as Damien “Peka” Polak disaffectedly sings “I’ve lost my heart in the maze of your soul,” the song weaving through some intriguing chord structures before concluding on a rather alluring harmony guitar loop. Although DeSanto himself relegates his vocal contributions to the vocoder-soaked calm of “Endings,” his vibrant bass leads resound on every track like an anchor upon which he and co-producers Charles LaBarbara and Mike Venezia, as well as the contributing songwriters and musicians immerse the listener in these auditory tales. As with any album by Trade Secrets, Escaping History is a prime choice for jaunts through the city at night, submerged in one’s thoughts, seduced by the impenetrable blur of hyperactivity. It may not yield many surprises, but there’s an inviting comfort in the singularity of the band’s oh, so very sweet sound.



Track list:

Renegades Unstitched Someone Else’s Dream [Album Mix] Metamorphosis Antarctic Kyukei Violent Hearts [Album Mix] Endings Escaping History



