Trace Amount

Album: Anti Body Language

Category: Industrial / Noise / Experimental

Label: Federal Prisoner

Release Date: 2022-04-15





It’s never been easy to stand out in the industrial genre, and these days, this is the case more than ever as many bands end up aping the forerunners to limited or outright lesser effect. However, Trace Amount’s Brandon Gallagher manages to blend all the genre’s best characteristics of aggression and noise into something with a certain novel charm. Although employing the distorted and filtered vocals ever prevalent of the niche, Gallagher’s bellowing delivery of the lyrics isn’t wholly drowned out by the modulation, leaving an appreciable undertone of metal to the entirely electronic instrumentation. Anti Body Language is a savage landscape of unrelenting roars and sinister synthesizers blaring over irregular drum cadences and cacophonic textures, but what’s laudable about it is that it manages to avoid falling victim to the listlessness that often accompanies more ambient-oriented noise. In its static-laced soundscapes, there’s still a beat that drives the album onwards, despite the admittedly less than varied instrumentation.

As the album continues, numbers like “Digitized Exile” and “No Reality” begin to reveal new facets – slower, more brooding beats and claustrophobic textures. The appearance of KANGA’s mellifluous vocals on “Tone and Tenor” is another shining moment wherein the somewhat more predictable aggression and tempo of the album’s beginning gets challenged in all the best possible ways, exhibiting shades of Lucia Cifarelli complementing Sascha Konietzko. However, despite it being a pleasant spin for industrial aficionados, it’s admittedly not likely to titillate those looking for a purer EBM or metal experience, but this is Gallagher’s admitted mission with Trace Amount, to be “a bridge from the metal to the industrial, EBM, electronic world.” It’s precisely this that makes Anti Body Language stick out in a sea of acts simply iterating into the next Skinny Puppy or Front Line Assembly, synthesizing something new out of often militantly discrete genres. A piquant cocktail of acerbity, abrasion, and aggression that portends even more destruction to come.



Track list:

Anxious Awakenings Anti Body Language Eventually It Will Kill Us All Digitized Exile No Reality Tone and Tenor Pixelated Premonitions Suspect



Trace Amount

Federal Prisoner

Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)